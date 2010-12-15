Trail of missing art leads to Island

Ever wonder what your neighbor keeps in his garage? It could be stolen art.

Shelter Island Police assisted in recovering “numerous pieces of valuable art” from a Shelter Island residence last month, Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg confirmed Friday, as part of an ongoing investigation by Southampton Town Police. The story of stolen art valued at $50,000 and its trail to Shelter Island appeared on the front page of last week’s Sag Harbor Express.

The works were those of the late artist Peter Lipman-Wulf of Noyack. The alleged thief is William Reddick of Southampton. And the residence on Shelter Island? Well … Detective Sergeant Thilberg would not say citing the continuing investigation. Chief James Read said Tuesday that he was not aware that any charges had been laid against any Shelter Island resident.

According to Suffolk County Court records, Mr. Reddick was arrested on November 11 and later indicted on two counts of grand larceny for stealing the property of Barbara Lipman-Wulf, the artist’s widow. The top charge was for second degree grand larceny of “property having an aggregate value of more than $50,000,” a Class C felony. Mr. Reddick is next scheduled to appear in Judge Richard Ambro’s Riverhead courtroom on December 21.

According to Claire Walla’s story in the Sag Harbor Express, the looted works included water colors, original pen and ink prints and statues, and police found 120 works on paper and six sculptures in a Shelter Island garage.

Mr. Lipman-Wulf was an award-winning German-born sculptor, well known for his semi-abstract bronze and wood sculptures of figures embracing with interconnected arms. He emigrated to the United States in 1947 and had homes in Manhattan and Sag Harbor. He died in 1993 at age 88.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Southampton Police Hotline at 728-3454 or 702-2230.