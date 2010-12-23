Town & County

Romaine responds to heroin map issues

The Reporter’s page 1 story on the lack of East End heroin arrest data on the county’s drug map caught the attention of Suffolk County Legislator Ed Romaine.

“Clearly, the lack of standards for the electronic reporting of heroin and drug arrests prevent the index from presenting a true picture of drug arrests on the East End,” he said in an email to the Reporter. In the upcoming year, the legislator said that he and his staff will be working with Gary Quinn, commissioner of Information Technology, to establish acceptable standards for reporting heroin and drug arrests countywide, within the jurisdictional limits of the county’s authority.





Dougherty, Hogue take leadership roles

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty has been re-elected to chair the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association again for 2011, his second year at the post.

The organization meets with state assemblymen and county representatives to address issues common to the five towns and 10 villages of the East End. The meetings are closed to the press.

Mayor Tim Hogue of Dering Harbor has taken on a similar leadership role. He is currently serving his first year as president of the Suffolk County Village Officials Organization, during which he hopes to strengthen the link between the villages and the county.





Peconic Bay Broadcasting closes deal for WLIU

The Southampton-based National Public Radio affiliate 88.3 FM is officially in the hands of the nonprofit Peconic Public Broadcasting group after the $2.4 million purchase was finalized earlier this month, according to a joint statement from PPB and Long Island University, which owned the station for more than 20 years.

“We wish Peconic Broadcasting the very best of luck in continuing the mission that Long Island University instituted in bringing quality, community-based public radio to Long Island’s East End, southern Connecticut and Westchester,” said LIU’s president, David Steinberg.

The new call letters for the station, which operated as WLIU for many years, is WPPB.

“PPB will maintain the same high level of quality production and programming the community has come to expect, all with added local emphasis,” said Station Manager Wally Smith. “Our existence is the result of the collective effort of volunteers, listeners, donors and a dedicated professional staff, each of whom worked tirelessly to secure this valuable resource.”

VERA CHINESE TIMES/REVIEW





Property taxes due January 10

Suffolk County Treasurer Angie Carpenter reminded all property owners last week that if you have not received your 2010-2011 Real Property Tax Statement, you are still responsible for its payment. If a Shelter Island property owner has not received a tax bill, he or she should contact Nancy Kotula, the town’s Receiver of Taxes, at 749-3338. All tax bills were mailed by December 15.

First-half tax is due without interest by January 10, 2011, and the second-half is due by May 31. If the first-half tax is not paid by January 10, the Receiver of Taxes will add interest at the rate of 1 percent per month on the balance of the first-half owed through May 31st. After May 31st, the total balance of tax owed is turned over to the county treasurer for collection. In addition to the flat amount of the tax due, the law requires that the treasurer collect a 5-percent penalty together with interest at the rate of 1 percent per month calculated from February 1st.





Guardsmen to help track Santa’s sleigh

New York Air National Guardsmen from the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS) will once again play a key role Friday night as the North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa Claus and his reindeer around the world.

“NORAD has supported Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve operations for more than 50 years and we are always delighted to participate,” said Colonel John Bartholf, EADS commander. “I can assure everyone that EADS will do everything in its power to assist Santa with this critical mission.”

EADS’ Sector Operations Control Center (SOCC) will monitor Santa constantly as he travels across the eastern U.S. delivering toys and gifts.

Major Fred Janack, the Christmas Eve mission control commander, said a radar monitor mission will be conducted on Santa’s sleigh, providing continuous location updates. In addition, EADS-controlled fighter aircraft will be prepared to assist, and in case of poor flying weather, EADS will provide the jolly old elf with navigation and guidance.

Children — and grown-ups — interested in watching Santa’s progress on December 24 can sign onto the NORAD Tracks Santa website at noradsanta.org.