Town Board: Town lauds luncheon, takes on licensing





Coastal construction rules dominated the December 3 Town Board meeting (page 1), but several other actions were taken. The Town Board also:





• Adopted new code establishing the town’s authority to license dogs. “The state is going out of the business of dog licensing and is expecting the towns to take it over,” said Town Attorney Laury Dowd, which they will begin to do next year. The new law “sets up the legal mechanism for us to keep the program going,” she added. Dog licenses will continue to be processed by the Town Clerk and are required for anyone keeping a dog on the Island for more than 30 days.

• Authorized bids for a baler to be used to market recyclables at the town transfer station. The board resolution to expend no more than $90,000 from the highway equipment fund is subject to a permissive referendum. To put the issue to a public vote, petitions must be filed within 30 days. If no petitions are filed in that time, the purchase approval will take effect.

• Set the annual Town Hall meeting for December 28, 2010 at 1 p.m. and the organizational meeting for 2011 at 1 p.m. on January 4.

• Issued a proclamation in recognition of the 25th year of the town’s Senior Nutrition Program, which was “hereby congratulated and honored for being a flourishing and outstanding program for our town.”

• Set public hearings for January 14 on two new mooring applications and approved a mooring in West Neck Harbor for Steven Eisenstadt and a permit to reconstruct a bulkhead and dock on the Dering Harbor property of Patrick Parcells.

• Reappointed Vincent DiGregorio to the Deer and Tick Committee for a term extending through June 2013.

• Heard a request from Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw to review the town code for clarity in the expansion of nonconforming commercial uses into residential areas by the merging of lots. “We don’t think that any expansion should be permitted at all without a ZBA hearing,” Mr. Hashagen said. “It’s almost like zoning creep.”