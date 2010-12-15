Town Board: Rules for businesses in residential zones under review

Can a “grandfathered” business in the residential zone expand?

The Shelter Island Town Board is looking at this issue two years after a proposed rehabilitation center at a local inn put a spotlight on the potential impacts of nonconforming businesses in residential areas.

West Neck Road residents concerned about expansion of the Olde Country Inn into their zone A residential neighborhood called for clearer zoning rules when the December 3 Town Board meeting was opened for public comment. At Tuesday’s work session, council member Chris Lewis explained the current town code on the issue, section 133-23 C, which stipulates that a legal use may be extended to any portion of an existing nonconforming building on the same lot. “The question is, if you annex another lot, do you add to your [nonconforming] business use?” Ms. Lewis asked.

According to the Town Assessor’s Office, in September owner Jean Fenkl merged the Olde Country Inn property with an adjacent vacant lot she owned, a lot that extends behind the inn to West Neck Road.

Ms. Lewis said that clearing began on the property this week, reportedly for a parking lot and driveway.

“Those residents are extremely concerned they’ll have a thoroughfare to Stearns Point Road,” she said. But she added that no town permit is needed to clear property.

“Clearing your lot shouldn’t trigger anything as far as I’m concerned,” Councilman Glenn Waddington said.

The neighbors, led by Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw, had wanted to be proactive in trying to clarify the code, Ms. Lewis said, but the process has started. “Since we have a number of properties on Shelter Island in this situation, this could happen again,” she added, a point that was made during the 2008 debate on whether the Ram’s Head Inn should become a substance abuse treatment center. At that time, the adequacy of the zoning code on nonconforming businesses was questioned. More than 20 Island businesses that predate the zoning code are located in residential districts and are therefore nonconforming.

“This is something the Town Board should take up,” said Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

The key question will be, Town Attorney Laury Dowd said, just what qualifies as an expansion of a nonconforming use. Ms. Lewis suggested that board members develop questions for discussion to address the issue.

OTHER WORK SESSION TOPICS

The board also revisited several ongoing issues and heard reports on several fiscal matters, as summarized below.

• Fenced right-of-way. Board members expressed support for enforcing conditions of a zoning variance that requires the owner of property at the end of Graces Lane to demarcate a right of way, keep it clear and allow emergency vehicle access to West Neck Harbor. The board visited the property of Vinnie Testa last week, where a pool fence extends across a 50-foot right of way.

“If the fence issue’s resolved, that’s all we can ask of the town,” said Steve Dickerson, son of Bill Dickerson who has long sought access to the right-of-way. Ms. Dowd said that while the town has issued no permit for the fence, it can pursue the variance that allowed construction of a pool on the property. “If you don’t meet a condition, the variance is void,” she said.

• Coastal construction rules. Ms. Lewis pressed the board for direction in responding to public comments after a hearing on proposed rules for the federally delineated Coastal Barrier District. Ed Brown asked that the board consider a separate zone for the causeways only — 11 of the 12 undeveloped properties within the district are on the causeways, Mr. Dougherty said, adding that he owns the 12th property at South Ferry Hills.

Peter Reich expressed support for the town drawing its own boundary around the causeways rather than relying on federal boundaries that may change. Mr. Waddington supported proposed viewscape protections and said that a causeway-only zone might be considered “selective and discriminatory.” The Town Board will return to the issue in the new year, Ms. Lewis said, using input from the Planning Board, which reviewed options Tuesday night.

• Open burning. Mr. Dougherty said that the town’s new practice of issuing time-specific burn notices is a simple, informal process with adequate flexibility. “I think the system’s working,” he said. Earlier this year, the town changed its open burning rules, eliminating town burn permits, to comply with state law. The new notice can specify up to three days for an open burning event and need not be limited to just one day.

• Fiscal matters. Mr. Dougherty announced the Tuesday morning closing on the sale of $1.8 million in bonds issued by the town to fund open space purchases; a closing date of December 23 for the town’s acquisition of the 12.7 acres of the Brandenstein property on Crab Creek; and a “substantial” reduction in the town’s insurance premiums for 2011.

Mr. Reich responded to a question about a $27,000 state grant to replace the Legion Hall boiler with a new efficient heating system. “It just didn’t make sense to do it,” he said and the grant was declined. No contractor submitted a bid proposal; one contractor began the process but stopped when his estimate hit six figures, according to Mr. Reich. The cost of engineering documentation required by the state far exceeded the cost of the boiler system, he said.

This was the last regular Town Board work session of 2010. A year-end annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 28 at 1 p.m. and the reorganizational meeting will convene on January 4 at 1 p.m.