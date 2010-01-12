Town Board: Fenced out of West Neck Harbor

A long-running dispute over deeded access to Island waters heated up again Tuesday at Town Hall.





William Dickerson, his son Steve Dickerson and attorney Bill Sulahian urged the Town Board to restore the senior Mr. Dickerson’s right of way to West Neck Creek, blocked in recent years by a town-sanctioned pool fence on the property of Vincent Testa. Mr. Dickerson’s right to access the easement has been at issue since Mr. Testa took ownership of the heavily bulkheaded property, located on Dickerson Creek at the end of Graces Lane, and is, according to Town Attorney Laury Dowd, a civil dispute.

But the installation of a pool fence approved by the Building Department makes the issue a town problem, Steve Dickerson said.

“The Building Department mistakenly allowed him to put a fence across a right of way where it shouldn’t be. We are asking them to correct that error. That’s not a civil matter.” He also said that a Zoning Board resolution for a variance on the Testa property requires that the easement remain unobstructed.

Building Inspector William Banks issued an order to Mr. Testa to remedy the fence on February 11, 2010, which Mr. Testa, who also appeared before the board Tuesday, said he would not do. The town has not prosecuted the violation. Mr. Testa was fined in Shelter Island Justice Court in 2008 for not having a pool fence.

“For the welfare and the right of Mr. Dickerson and others who have the right, it should be kept open and clear and certainly not be obstructed by a fence,” Mr. Sulahian said.





Mr. Testa is the sixth owner of the property, Mr. Dickerson said, and the only one to deny access to the easement in “my 60 years of having that right of way.” The easement dates back to the early 1950s when access was provided by a dirt road that connected Tarkettle Road to West Neck Harbor, before there was a Graces Lane. Several other property owners, including Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar, also hold a deeded easement, which was established, according to the deed Steve Dickerson read, for “the purpose of ingress or egress from Tarkettle Road to West Neck Harbor whether by vehicle or on foot.”





Mr. Testa said that the easement was for swimming access only and not for walking on his property and that “being given the right to swim has been translated into his right to trespass on your property. I think this is absolutely not a town issue, not a community issue but a one-on-one issue. Its extremely upsetting to be here to have to defend something that I think is unnecessary.”

If you have an easement on your property, “You have to get used to people walking by your house,” Councilman Glenn Waddington said.

Mr. Testa responded that the trespassing has compelled him to put up cameras around his house. He added that he has never waved anyone off his property. “I’ve acted very reasonably and fairly over the years,” he said.

“Its sort of a catch-22,” Mr. Banks commented when asked if the fence placement would be corrected. A pool fence usually runs to the property line, he said. “Who researches all this stuff with deeds?” But he said that because the town approved the fence, “Everybody’s hands get muddy on it.”

He suggested that the fence could be repositioned or that the pool could be fenced separately.

“Is that an option?” board member Chris Lewis asked Mr. Testa.

“No it’s not,” he said, asserting that he built the fence to code and “I can place it wherever I want.” At one point, he left the room in frustration saying he would not discuss the matter further without his attorney.

“The fence is the recourse,” Ms. Lewis stated. Mr. Waddington suggested pursuing the fence violation with a fine but Ms. Dowd commented that she was not sure a violation had occurred.

“I think the fence is trespassing onto town property,” Councilman Peter Reich commented. It protrudes out from the bulkhead over the public waters.

“Whether or not it violates code, it is there by the error of the Building Department,” Steve Dickerson reiterated.

Ms. Lewis suggested that the board visit the site next week to see the impact of the fence on the easement.

“With all due respect,” Paul Shepherd said from the audience, “I think you people should be looking strictly from the point of view of the town, rather than looking at yourselves as a dispute resolution team.”

OTHER TOPICS

During the November 20 work session, the Town Board also discussed:

• A conceptual proposal from Gino Peronace of Shelter Island IGA to build a dormitory with at least 15 bedrooms adjacent to the store, primarily for housing foreign workers who must live within one mile of the store, a stipulation of their work visas. Hoot Sherman of the Community Housing Commission said that the committee could look at the proposal but added, “If you hired local people you wouldn’t need it. A lot of local people need jobs.” Mr. Waddington expressed concerns about the plan, which would require health department approval before a formal application was made to the town, and Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said, “I don’t feel we can give even a preliminary opinion.”

• An update on the town’s issuance of general obligation bonds to fund open space purchases. The town earned the highest rating possible from Moody’s, an AA-2 rating, Mr. Dougherty reported. On Wednesday morning, the supervisor announced that the $1.8 million worth of bonds had sold, carrying an interest rate of 2.55 percent.

• Allowing paved driveways engineered to capture runoff in the Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District (NSPOD). Impermeable driveways are prohibited in the overlay district except on steep slopes. Board members expressed support for the change but Supervisor Dougherty cautioned against changes that might conflict with MS4 federal runoff mitigation requirements. He also suggested reviewing all of the requirements of the NSPOD.

• Efforts to upgrade electrical service and wire runs between government buildings around Town Hall in preparation for the installation of an emergency generator.

• A renewed offer by Suffolk County to pursue acquisition of 7 acres around the St. Gabriel’s Retreat farmhouse on Burns Road.

• Requests from the public. Chuck Kraus asked the board to adopt a moratorium on Congdon Dock slip renewals until new procedures are in place for town dock use. Vinnie Novak said that according to the state Office for Open Government, the board must provide more information on executive session topics. “They say never to use personnel as an executive session item. By law you should elaborate on it a little bit more.” Mr. Dougherty deferred to Ms. Dowd who said that she has sent several memos to the board on the need for more specificity.