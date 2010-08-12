Town Board: Does fence impact emergency access, town’s own rights?





At the end of Graces Lane is a driveway to the left and a sandy trail through brush and scrub trees to the right. This trail marks the long-disputed right- of-way that Tarkettle Acres property owners were deeded for access to West Neck Harbor when the land there was developed into private property, bulkheaded on three sides and owned since 2000 by Vincent Testa.





The Town Board visited the site Tuesday, taking a rare field trip after convening the December 7 work session. Following the trail, town officials and a few audience members who also made the trip fanned out onto the sideyard of the Testa residence where a black chain-link fence creates approximately an 60-foot-wide barrier to the bulkhead and the water beyond. “This is my land you’re standing on,” Mr. Testa emphasized.

The fence, erected to comply with state pool safety rules, projects over the edge of the bulkhead where it makes a sharp turn inland along a neighboring property line. That short inland span of bulkhead is unfenced, and Mr. Testa said the opening can be used for swimming and emergency vehicle access.

He rejects Billy Dickerson’s claim to a 50-foot-wide easement along his bulkhead, a swath that is completely obstructed by the fence. The fence has a gate located immediately adjacent to Mr. Testa’s house. Cameras, visible on the outside of the house, were mounted to monitor trespass, Mr. Testa said last week.

The pool is just a few yards from the main bulkhead, but instead of running the shortest distance to it, the fence runs parallel to the bulkhead to the property’s edge. “Why couldn’t he run the fence [directly] to the bulkhead?” Town Board member Chris Lewis asked Building Inspectors Chris Tehan and Bill Banks on site. He could, they responded. Mr. Tehan suggested turning the fence toward the bulkhead at the 50-foot mark. Then “this whole thing wouldn’t be a problem,” Mr. Banks commented.

As reported last week, Mr. Banks issued an “order to remedy” the fence on February 11, 2010. During the site visit, Mr. Testa handed Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty a March letter that he said exonerated him — the fence complies with New York State code, he said.

“This is about the right-of-way being open,” Mr. Banks responded, not about the state code on pool fences.

“New York State doesn’t say you have to run the fence to the property line,” board member Peter Reich added.





Councilman Glenn Waddington raised a separate concern: “A fire truck would want to get to deeper water” behind the main bulkhead. The Fire Department would have to take the time to knock down the fence to get to that water, he said.





Rather than debate the issues on site — Mr. Dickerson, his son Steve and attorney Bill Sulahian were also on hand — the officials decided to return to Town Hall. But before they left, several of them checked out an adjacent piece of undeveloped property owned by the town and Suffolk County since 2007.

The map of that open space lot on file at the county shows the 50-foot-wide right-of-way, Steve Dickerson said back at Town Hall. “It would appear that the town and Suffolk County also have the same right-of-way to the end of the bulkhead.”

“I don’t agree with that interpretation,” Town Attorney Laury Dowd responded, but she also said that she would research the town’s deeded rights to the open space property.

“If the right-of-way didn’t apply,” Mr. Dickerson said, the town land “would be the only property in Tarkettle Acres that doesn’t have a right-of-way” of some sort. He later added, “Ms. Dowd doesn’t seem to want the right-of-way, but the people of Shelter Island always value access to water. If they do have it, they’d like to keep it.”

“I think there’s another issue,” Mr. Waddington said. The fence is “impeding” emergency vehicle access, access Mr. Testa acknowledged he must provide, saying “I came to my own conclusion that that’s a significant consideration.”

OTHER TOPICS

On Tuesday, the Town Board convened a special meeting to authorize the advertisement of bids for fuel oil and propane to heat town buildings and also discussed:

• The procedure for issuing a burn notice under the town’s new open burning law. The requirement to specify a single date certain for burning may be too rigid, Supervisor Dougherty said.

• A revival of the effort to develop “use it or lose it” rules for renewals of Congdon Dock slips to enhance turnover. Approximately 175 residents are on the waiting list for use of the only available town dock berths.

• Developing a priority list of changes to a draft law on the Coastal Barrier Resource Area, which was the subject of a public hearing last Friday (see story, page 1).

• Using a $17,000 grant to convert the garage attached to the Building Department into a document retention center. The board was also updated on the effort to win grant money for rebuilding the Shell Beach bulkhead and purchasing an emergency generator for the Town Hall complex.