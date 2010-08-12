Town Board: Coastal construction rules questioned by crowd





A moratorium on development of Shelter Island’s low-lying coastal lands will continue while the Town Board considers the comments of residents who filled Town Hall Friday for a public hearing on new rules for the coastal barrier district.





No one objected to tighter residential construction rules on undeveloped lots in the zone, but several residents raised concerns about the impacts a new chapter of town code could have on owners of existing homes, particularly those near the federally-determined boundary of the zone. The development threat is not district-wide, several residents said, but limited to the First Causeway to Ram Island and may be better addressed by acquisition and preservation than legislation.

The Town Board voted to extend until March 31, 2011 a moratorium on construction in the zone, which includes the causeways and lands in Silver Beach, Hay Beach, Crab Creek and the Wades Beach area. The Town Board plans to hold a second hearing on the issue before it acts on the proposed laws.

THE NEED FOR NEW RULES

Town Board member Chris Lewis explained the effort behind the proposed law, which began after Alex Zagoreos applied to the town to rebuild his fire-damaged house on the First Causeway, the only house on the narrow, flood-prone neck of land.

The Town Board “determined it would be wise for us to declare a moratorium on construction in these areas,” Ms. Lewis said.

“At no time has there ever been any idea that we would do this in a way to prevent building. We want to honor the rights of people who own property in these areas,” Ms. Lewis reassured the audience. “We’re just trying to minimize the environmental impact that will result.”

During the moratorium, development threats in the zone have been studied by a committee including Town Attorney Laury Dowd, permit coordinator Mary Wilson, Planning Board member William Johnston III, resident Mark Mobius (who has a background in environmental science), East Hampton-based hydrologist Drew Bennett as well as Ms. Lewis.

The committee presented “a set of bullet points” for Town Board review, the councilwoman said; some rules the board liked, some they didn’t. Finally a proposed law was drafted that would establish many new restrictions on undeveloped properties and similar but more flexible regulations for improved properties.

On undeveloped lots, the town proposes to limit the height of a new house as well as its footprint relative to lot size, limit clearing and filling on a lot, limit new shoreline structures and regulate raised septic and reverse osmosis water systems. Subdivision rules in the zone would impose a minimum size of 3 acres for new lots.

“It’s been a long process to get us to this point,” Ms. Lewis said. “We know we don’t have all the answers,” she said, welcoming questions and offering to “take what we hear here tonight back to the committee.”

Ms. Dowd explained what the law did not do: “It doesn’t create a new zone. This zone exists and has existed for a decade,” she said, and was delineated by the federal government many years ago.

The accuracy of the zone’s boundary line was one of many elements of the law questioned Friday night.

A ‘FAT MAGIC MARKER’ DREW THE LINE

If the draft law is adopted, Tom Roush said that he won’t be able to replace his old house at the end of Little Ram Island, located just 30 feet from the waters of Coecles Harbor, with a more environmentally friendly house 100 feet from the water. The boundary of the zone cuts across land at an elevation of 10 to 14 feet that he said he has never seen flooded. He asked that the law include an exemption for such upland areas.





When the federal government drew the boundary line, “They admitted they used old aerials” and “a fat magic marker” and never set foot on Shelter Island, said Linda Holmes, who described the coastal zone boundary line as inaccurate.





“Because we aren’t sure of the lines, we’re unsure of the impact,” Don Kornrumpf said of the proposed law.

“Before you apply some burden to the landowner, you should have accurate documents available,” Alfred Kilb Jr. suggested. He also cautioned against imposing new rules on owners of long-established developed residences. “You’re going to destroy people’s long-term use of the property where there is no evidence of environmental degradation,” he commented.

IS ACQUISITION AN OPTION?

Emory Breiner, a Planning Board member, said that the board needed to take another look at the purpose of this legislation. “We’re spending our time on the wrong thing,” he said. The real issue is the two developable parcels on the First Causeway. Rather than going through the “contortions” of this legislative process, the town should acquire those parcels. “You remove the uncertainty by buying, and that’s Paul Shepherd’s line,” Mr. Breiner said.

The Peconic Land Trust has approached owners of both causeway properties, Hoot Sherman said. “They are not willing sellers at this point. What they are looking for is far in excess of what any appraiser is looking at.”

That high price is a legal obstacle to town acquisition, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said. The town is not allowed to acquire property for significantly more than market value using Community Preservation Funds. Private parties would not face that restriction, he added.

Tim Hogue, who passed on recommended changes to the law from the Shelter Island Association, asked if the causeway land was truly buildable. Mr. Dougherty responded that a low assessment was an indication that it is not. On Tuesday, Mr. Dougherty specified that the properties are assessed at $800,000 to $900,000 each and that the owners are looking to get $3 million to $4 million.

An inability to build on the lots may be overcome by technology, Marc Wein suggested. He considered buying the Zagoreos property years ago, until he saw it completely flooded during a full moon high tide, repeated flooding that Peter Vielbig said he also has witnessed on several attempts to deliver meals-on-wheels to Ram Islanders.

“It is a possibility that as science moves forward we’re going to find it harder and harder to prevent” development on marginal land, Paul Shepherd said. But he also commented that the “causeway piece — that’s the source of angst for everyone.”

OTHER PUBLIC COMMENTS

Bob DeLuca of the Group for the East End asked for clarification of the law. “The perception is that you’re creating a prescription for how to develop in a zone.” Although you say that the Town Board has flexibility with individual property owners, it isn’t spelled out, he added. He requested that a specific relief provision be added to the law. He also suggested that the subdivision rules in the zone be changed from one residential unit per 3 acres to one per 5 acres.

Bridg Hunt said, “If the committee is going to go forward and perfect that legislation, I would suggest you exempt town-owned properties.” Mr. Kilb had noted earlier that improvements to public structures like the groins at Shell Beach and the Taylor’s Island cabin could be prohibited or restricted by the proposed rules. “There’s a different purpose to public property,” Mr. Hunt emphasized.

For more on the December 5 Town Board meeting, see the story on page 4.