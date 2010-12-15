The spirit of colonial Christmas

An 18th century St. Nicholas will be in the decked-out front parlor of the James Havens Homestead to greet visitors on Sunday, December 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Colonial Christmas party includes cider and sweets — and hayrides if the weather permits.

Over 50 wreaths, which have been decorated by kindergartners on up to Silver Circle members, will be on display in the Havens House barn, and the community is invited to vote on their favorites in each category during this special “Celebration of Wreaths.” There will also be a raffle for a North Pole Express electric train and other holiday items.

This event is free but donations will be accepted gladly.