The spirit of Christmas at St. Gabe’s

“This Night in Bethlehem,” a living Nativity written and directed by Margaret Kestler with music directors John Kaasik and Lisa Shaw, will be performed at St. Gabriel’s this year, thanks to a special arrangement with the Passionist Fathers. Performances will be held on Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 18 at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 12:30 p.m.

A large cast of Shelter Island students and community members will once again convey the spirit of Christmas, telling the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Christ through music, song and dance.

Seating is limited at all performances, so early reservations are encouraged. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for students ages 18 years and under. Checks can be sent to Our Lady of the Isle, P.O. Box 3027, Shelter Island Heights 11965, attention Maureen Johnston; you can also call Maureen at 749-0001 or call Theresa Andrew at 258-4707. Be sure to indicate the number of tickets and the performance you wish to attend.

Sponsorships are needed to help pay for the performances at St. Gabriel’s. The money raised will be used for programs at Our Lady of the Isle, which include the Outreach and youth programs. Sponsorship opportunities are available at the following levels — $5,000 will underwrite the production of the show. Other levels include: $1,000, Star of Bethlehem sponsorship; $500, Three King sponsorship; $300, Angel sponsorship; $200, Shepherd sponsorship and $100, Manger sponsorship. All sponsors will be listed in the program.