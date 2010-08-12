Suffolk Closeup: Questioning the Regents diploma path

Amid the sound and fury of the election campaign past, much of it signifying less than nothing, an issue was raised by a newcomer to politics, a retired school guidance counselor, concerning a huge problem in our educational system. The election is over and the candidate lost — but the important issue he raised needs to be actively pursued.

Richard Blumenthal, a Republican nominee for the State Assembly, focused in his campaign on how, for years now, most students on Long Island and throughout New York State have been forced by the state Education Department into a course of study leading to a Regents diploma.

Years ago, this wasn’t the situation. I vividly recall being in high school in the 1950s in New York City, and students being able to choose between pursuing a Regents, General or Commercial diploma. I had friends, not interested whatsoever in college, who went the General diploma route, and meeting them since at reunions, they’ve done fine, thank you, in the trades and in other occupations for which college is unnecessary.

But in the 1990s, noted Mr. Blumenthal during the campaign, these options started going out as New York State “began phasing in an educational experiment on the children.”

A system was imposed on students in New York State requiring all of them, other than those classified for “special education,” to obtain a Regents diploma as a condition of graduating high school.

“This is such a crazy idea!” Mr. Blumenthal was saying last week from his home in Westhampton Beach, the race is over but he is still railing — as we all should be — over the switch to a system that has created big problems.

“The Regents course of study and the Regents exams were always intended as a college preparatory program,” explained Mr. Blumenthal. “But for a whole bunch of students, that’s not where their talents lie. Our work force is not principally made up of college graduates. College is not necessary in terms of the way most Americans or the world make a living.”

With the only way off the Regents path being classification for special education, this routinely plays out, he said, with students considered for the classification having to take Regents exams and failing them. Then they are allowed off the Regents track and as special ed students can take “Regents Competency Tests.” If they pass they can receive a local diploma. Meanwhile, having to undergo the process of failing Regents exams damages their self-esteem, he states.

And this push into special education has caused an explosion in the numbers of special ed students. Also, “it is costing an absolute fortune,” he says, presenting data showing up to a five-times higher cost for each special ed student. “I’m a strong proponent of special education — but for students who really need it,” Mr. Blumenthal emphasizes.

I was vaguely aware of the system because my wife was a teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages in Pierson High School in Sag Harbor and complained regularly about all of her teenaged students, many recent immigrants to the U.S., being forced on the Regents track.

Mr. Blumenthal said that at campaign events most of those in the audience were not familiar with the new system and were upset upon hearing about it and its impacts.

Now, the scheme was not ill-intentioned. Mr. Blumenthal is a graduate of the SUNY College at Old Westbury, at which I have been a professor for 32 years, and where we have many students who years ago, for a variety of reasons, might not have gone the Regents route and have been able to go to college — where they are doing fine.

On the other hand, what about those many, many students hurt badly by the changed system? Mr. Blumenthal links the attrition rate, as high as 50 percent in high schools in major cities in New York, including in New York City, to the “one-size-fits-all” Regents diploma mandate. He’s calling for “bringing back flexible diplomas.”

He has committed himself to crusading for this. A guidance counselor in Suffolk schools for 27 years, Mr. Blumenthal said he doesn’t want to “see kids suffer through” the current system which, he believes, doesn’t make educational or career sense.