Students honored for sports and fitness





Stephanie Vecchio and Andrew BeltCappellino joined 118 other student-athletes honored with the Suffolk Zone Fitness awards on December 1.





The New York State Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance recognizes two students from each high school in Suffolk County who show physical education achievement, are scholastically sound, have outstanding character, are physical education leaders, leaders in school-wide activities and are healthy role models.

The awards dinner was held at the Hyatt Regency at the Wind Watch Golf Club in Hauppauge. Stephanie and Andrew were joined by physical education teachers Rick Osmer and Brian Becker, Shelter Island School Superintendent Robert Parry and their parents.

Each student was introduced individually and presented with a medal and a certificate. The student’s achievements were highlighted, including some humorous memories of physical education class or outstanding athletic accomplishments.

After 13 years of dressing out for gym class, enduring many seasons of athletics and making daily good decisions about health, it was a very proud moment for the kids, parents and teachers alike.