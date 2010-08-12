SPOTLIGHT ON ARTISTS: HAP BOWDITCH

Shelter Island is home to more than 40 painters, sculptors and photographers, according to an informal and by no means comprehensive tally by the Reporter staff. Some names will be well known to Islanders, others less so, but we decided to introduce them all to Reporter readers. This week we feature Hap Bowditch.





Can the public view your work at any particular location?

I have a gallery attached to my studio at the Ironworks, which is open Monday through Saturday in our high season; by appointment this time of year. The Ironworks is located at 1 South Midway Rd. There was a recent exhibition of my work in the annual Fine Art & Craft Fair at the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills on December 4th & 5th. My work can also be seen on my website, hapbowditch.com

Do you specialize in one specific type of art?

I specialize in steel sculpture. Most people consider steel cold, hard and uninteresting. As an artist blacksmith I love turning steel into something warm, soft and beautiful.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve seen your art displayed?

Each venue is unique; some of my favorites are the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum, the Carriage Museums at Stony Brook, and the personal gardens of my clients.

What inspires your art?

Half of my art is commissioned so you would say it is the inspiration of my client. Of the other 50 percent, most are inspired by nature.

What is your biggest challenge and your greatest joy as an artist?

My biggest challenge as an artist is finding the time; my greatest joy is seeing people connect to my work.

Who is your favorite artist?

My favorite artists are blacksmiths — they make practical things beautiful.