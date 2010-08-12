Slice of Life: Driving a buddy into retirement

I’m not one for video games, but my new car came with one, and the scary thing is that I play it every time I drive.

I watch the little gauge sprint to the right as I step on the gas, I try to manipulate the accelerator to keep the apparent miles per gallon in the 50-plus range, and check every five minutes to see how much gas (currently $3.19 a gallon and climbing) the car has used.

The three-dimensional read-outs also tell me about slippery roads, tire pressure, outside temperature, inside temperature, undone seatbelts, cruise control, time of day, actual miles, trip miles and miles-to-empty.

A thumb click away is an animated diagram of which engine or battery is in use, how much juice the battery has left and how efficient my driving has been for the past 30 minutes at five minute intervals. Controls for the radio/CD player/MP3 are on the wheel, as well as a way to lower or raise the inside temperature, which you can also do on yet another screen that displays heat direction, defrost modes and fan speed.

Occasionally I look out the windshield to see if any cars, deer, trees, telephone poles or pedestrians are in front of me. Watch out for me, please.

As you might have surmised by now, I have purchased a hybrid, even though I am not a Democrat. This is the first time in 33 years that I have actually owned a vehicle whose model year matches the calendar year, even if it is for only two or three more weeks.

Yes, I have finally retired my beloved Ford Ranger to an Island life of dump trips, wood-hauling and boat-related tasks. Just 15,000 miles short of 300,000, the equivalent of more than 12 times around the earth, the truck has served me well. I am only its second owner, driving it for 13 of its 15 years.

There’s got to be some kind of formula that could compute truck-years, the same as people do for dog-years. Factoring in a yearly average of nearly 20,000 miles, I’m sure that the Ranger would work out to be at least as old as Noah. Sailors affectionately refer to boats as “she” so why can’t motorists attach a gender to cars and trucks? A truck would definitely be a “he.”

I know that my truck misses the daily commute, feeling somewhat jilted parked in a corner of the lot, eyeing the sleek youngster that is parked in his space.

“Yeah fine. Think I care that I’ve been thrown over for you, Pep-Boy? You sip gas like wine but I drink mine like beer! But let’s see you haul half a cord of wood or a ton of boat plus a trailer! And look at your sorry shifter. Drive or reverse. It’s just pathetic. Do you even know what overdrive is? Sure, you look great now, but let’s see if you can go a quarter-million miles and drive to tell about it.”

I have to admit, the Ford handled his last drive home, an extended trip from Patchogue, rather well. Adroitly maneuvering through two lanes of bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic on the ever-dreaded Sunrise Highway, downshifting and passing cars and trucks less than half his age, we enjoyed the ride together. Tooling east on Sound Avenue, we passed the spot where a deer had taken out my sub-compact and, nearly, me.

“Hey” whispered the Ranger, “remember what happened here? This is how we met!”

When I think of all the miles, the bluegrass festivals, beach barbecues and musical gigs where the truck has proved just indispensable, I really am obligated to help him stay in shape. So you’ll still see him at the hardware store, the dump, the beach and in the woods. Twice a year you’ll see him proudly hauling the boat to and from the water.

I worry about his lack of exercise though, the kind only gotten with an hour of 2,500 to 3,000 RPMs at 65 mph. I’ll have to take him off for a jaunt now and then, just to keep his cylinders shining and oil pressure healthy.

Who knows? Like many people who retire, he might just keep going and going.

As far as the hybrid goes, which on a gallon of gas is pretty dang far, it will take a long time, if ever, to develop the same kinship I have for a vehicle that has served me more than twice as long as any other I’ve ever owned. A little more comfortable? Sure. More economical? Definitely. But does it have character? Does it have that undefinable synergy that exists between a man and his ride?

I highly doubt that the mega-display dash can calculate that.