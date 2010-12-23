Silent nights on the police blotter

Two motorists were ticketed during the week — for speeding and driving with inadequate lights.

ACCIDENTS

While on routine patrol on December 18, police were stopped on Manhanset Road by Eric Kraus of Shelter Island, who reported that his vehicle had just hit a deer. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front right portion of his bumper and the fog light. The deer ran off.

On December 20, Arthur C. Luecker of Shelter Island reported that on December 15 he was backing out of a driveway onto Smith Street when he hit a vehicle belonging to Norma B. Edwards of Shelter Island that was parked across the street. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear passenger side of Ms. Edwards vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on December 13 that someone had put a dog in the town kennel. Police recognized the dog and returned it to its owner, who said the dog had been missing for three days. A dog was reported at large in Hay Beach on December 14; the animal control officer was notified.

Police were told on December 14 that a vehicle was being driven erratically on a Heights roadway. The area was canvassed with negative results.’

A caller reported on December 14 that a person drove a vehicle too close to him while he was walking in the Center.

A caller asked police for help on December 14 in rescuing a cat trapped under a Jacuzzi in Hay Beach. The cat was freed and was uninjured.

A water main break was reported in the Heights on December 16. The Heights Highway Department was on the scene for repair.

A Center caller reported hearing noise and thought some persons might be trespassing on the property. Police searched the area with negative results.

On December 17 a Center caller reported unknown person(s) on his property, cutting trees that had fallen. An extra patrol was requested.

An open door at a Center residence under renovation was reported on December 17. According to the police report the door may have blown open in the wind. Police wedged the door closed and notified the owner.

On December 18, water was reported running from a broken pipe at a Silver Beach residence. Police entered the home and shut it off. No damage was reported.

A person was reported acting suspiciously in the Heights on December 18. The area was searched with negative results.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic on December 19; the caller was also referred to family court.

On December 17, police received a request for an investigation into a case of grand larceny.

Police responded to a report on December 19 that someone was walking out of a wooded area on the caller’s property. The person was located, said he was looking for a possibly injured deer and was not hunting on the property.

A patrol was requested in West Neck on December 19 after someone had put rubbish in the caller’s trash bin.

Following a report of a vehicle parked in a neighbor’s driveway, police searched the area but with no result.

A burglary alarm was set off accidentally at a Ram Island residence on December 14

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported five aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 15, 17 and 20.