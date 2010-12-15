SI Fire District elects new commissioner

Ron Jernick will begin a five-year term as a Shelter Island Fire District Commissioner beginning January 1, 2011.

Mr. Jernick, a past chief of the Fire Department, was elected on Tuesday night, December 14. He ran unopposed to fill the seat of William Hallman, who cited professional obligations in deciding not to seek another term.

District Secretary Jackie Tuttle said that Fire Department poll workers placed bets on how many voters would brave the cold as temperatures hovered around 20 degrees. Just before the polls closed at 9 p.m., Kathy Sullivan was looking to win — she guessed 17 voters. But then Commissioner Rich Surozenski rushed through the door, making the total vote 18.

There were no write-in candidates, Ms. Tuttle said.