Seniors: Senior Sunshine Club

Good news to add to your cheer this season:

• From Justice Helen J. Rosenblum, who describes herself as “incredibly lucky.” She will return to the Justice Court bench on Monday, December 20.

• From our blue-eyed nonagenarian, Roy Weickert. He was seen yesterday at the SISCA holiday party at the Ram’s Head Inn and in late November at the Ecumenical Breakfast. He is accompanied by his caregiver Galina, an attractive, outgoing woman. Car service to these events was provided by his good friends, Jeanne and Ken Woods.

• From Irving Gruber, a new addition to our Sunshine Club. He is eating well and exercising regularly. Much of the credit for this happy circumstance goes to his devoted caregiver, Ema Gudiene. Irving will be 104 on January 5, 2011. With only 21 days to go, please join me in a salute to life — L’Chaim, dear Irving!

Won’t you send a note of congratulations to Helen, Roy and Irving and a card of caring to the other members of our Sunshine Club. They do enjoy hearing from you.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 Country Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Mr. Irving Gruber, P.O. Box 109, C

• Mr. and Mrs. James Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, #140, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Helen J. Rosenblum, P.O. Box 672, H

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

If you have hope, you have everything.