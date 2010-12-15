Seniors: Jack Frost is coming

Jack Frost is coming

Pull out the long johns, mittens and gloves; winter is well on its way. Here are some Red Cross suggestions for playing it safe in the event of a blizzard, ice storm and power outage.

In a few weeks winter will officially arrive, and when inclement weather occurs, the Senior Activity Center will be open. We urge you to watch Channel 22 or listen to WLNG for pre-storm advisories.

Our office will make calls in advance to those frail elderly who are living alone. Seniors with serious health problems will be advised to arrange for transportation to an off-Island medical center.

• Seniors who live alone and have impaired vision, hearing or mobility should seek shelter with a friend or family member or, as a last resort, the Senior Center. A town-maintained generator here provides electricity in the event of a power outage.

• The Fire Department will provide transportation to and from the Senior Center where a nurse and volunteer hospitality staff will be available.

• As far as pets are concerned, make sure you leave food and water for your cat. If you have a dog it would be wise to have a crate available in the event you must bring the animal with its food to the garage area of the school where your pet will be protected.

By HENRIETTA ROBERTS, COORDINATOR OFFICE OF SENIOR SERVICES

We urge you to assemble a disaster supply kit. Gather enough supplies to meet your needs for three to five days. It should include a minimum of 1 gallon of water per person for drinking and sanitation; ready-to-eat canned goods and a manual can opener; a first-aid kit including prescription medicines; an extra set of car keys and an extra pair of glasses; and cash and credit cards.

Seniors who might need to use the Senior Center will be advised by the Office of Senior Services what to bring.

We hope to have a warm dry winter and this information will not be necessary, but it is most important that seniors and their families remain vigilant and be prepared.

We at the Senior Services Office take this opportunity to thank all who have volunteered to assist in our programs and wish you a healthy and joyful holiday season.