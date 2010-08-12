Seniors: Good winter sense for seniors

Ms. Sherman is a registered nurse with an interest in natural foods and wellness. She is the former owner of a natural food market on the Island. The information in her articles is for general interest and is not intended to replace medical advice or attention.

Can you believe the holiday season is upon us? Next thing you know there’s going to be snow. Some of you out there enjoy this thing called winter and some, like me, don’t. It doesn’t matter if you enjoy it or not, we all need to get through it — especially seniors.

Every time we have a cold snap, we hear about someone dying from hypothermia, but have you also noticed that it’s all too often a senior? That’s because seniors have different needs when the thermometer drops.

First, when we age, we lose muscle. We slow down so our blood does not pump as fast as it used to and our body fat declines. All of these combined lead to an increased need for warmth.

I don’t want to talk about turning up the thermostat in your homes. We would all be warmer in the winter if we could afford to, but I would like to address some nutritional needs that can help prevent hypothermia in seniors.

With all the holiday parties, church gatherings, cookie decorating and shopping, it’s easy to lose sight of our diet. When seniors don’t eat well, they can lose fat from under their skin. This fat acts like a protective layer of insulation and helps the body keep heat in. Eating a balanced diet is even more important when it’s cold out.

Alcohol intake also increases at this time of the year. I haven’t been to a Christmas party yet that wasn’t serving at least one form of cheer. Alcohol causes the body to lose heat faster. It can also interfere with some medications. Limit your amount to one or two drinks. Drinking in excess before going to bed can put you at a greater risk of hypothermia as you sleep.

I know, here I go again, but I have to talk about hydration. Cold weather makes the body less able to tell when it’s dehydrated. Dehydration can cause headaches and exhaustion, putting you at a greater risk for colds and falls. So it’s even more important to monitor how much hydrating liquid you’re drinking when it’s cold. Remember water is the best; seltzer water is hydrating, but can be bad for your bone density if you drink too much of it. Hot green tea and drinks low in caffeine and sugar are hydrating. I suggest filling a container with your favorite hydrating beverage and making a goal to drink all of it each day. Put it in a highly visible spot so it can act as a reminder. Speak with your doctor regarding how much liquid is right for you.

Let’s all have a safe, warm winter. Happy holidays.