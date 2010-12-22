Seniors: Get ready for winter!

The Suffolk County Office for the Aging has given the Town of Shelter Island a supply of emergency shelf-stable meals for 2010-2011. These meals are available to adults over the age of 60 who are town residents. They are nutritious, have a shelf life of about one year and can be an important resource for individuals during weather emergencies.

If you are interested in picking up a meal, call me (Karin Bennett) at 749-0291, extension 2104, and leave your name and phone number.

This is the time of year to make sure you and your home are ready for cold weather, snow and ice that could keep you housebound for a few days. To maintain a healthy and enjoyable home this winter, here’s a general list of tasks.

• Have your seasonal furnace maintenance completed.

• Remove or cover air conditioning units and condensers.

• If you have a wood-burning stove or fireplace, have the chimney and flue cleaned and in working order.

• Turn off the water to exterior faucets.

• Check for thorough insulation in your home, including an insulating blanket for your hot water tank.

• Reduce the drafts from windows and doors with weather-stripping or clear plastic.

• Have your gutters and downspouts cleaned to eliminate the weight of frozen leaves and debris.

• If you have a landscape sprinkler system, it should be turned off and the sprinkler lines purged of water to prevent freezing and breakage.

• Arrange for snow removal around your home and for your driveway.

• Have some extra shelf-stable food and bottled water in your pantry.

• Have a mechanic prepare your car for cold weather, and install appropriate tires.

• Dress for the cold weather in layers and protect your extremities.

• As a good neighbor and friend, know ahead of time what you can do to help elderly or disabled friends and neighbors.

It’s a big list, but preparation always pays off in the event of a storm. Shelter Island Senior Services and the Residential Repair Program can help you with many of these tasks so don’t hesitate to call Dana or Henrietta at 749-1059 or me at 749-0291.

I’ll borrow a line from a song — “It’s beginning to look a lot like winter!”