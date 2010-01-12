Seniors: December senior activities

Cinema 114: Only one viewing, on Wednesday, December 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See Janet Rescigno’s preview in today’s “Island Seniors.”

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (extension 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

SCAC: No meeting in December.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall lanes. $2 per game. Call Bob at 749-1931 for information.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Closed Friday, December 24 and 31. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up. Closed December 22.

SISCA: Holiday Party at the Ram’s Head Inn, Wednesday, December 15, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. Reserve by Monday, December 6 with Charlotte Hannabury, 749-0168, or Joan Belaval at 749-9324. Van and carpooling available.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday classes, $5 fee. Monday classes, free. May be closed Friday, December 24 and 31. Check with Dana at 749-1059.