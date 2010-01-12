Seniors: Cinema 114 welcomes an angel

We are in the holiday season so I thought I would show one of my favorite Christmas films. Our movie for Wednesday, December 8 is “The Bishop’s Wife,” starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven.

This 1947 black and white film is the ultimate in holiday charm; it concerns a minister who prays for help from God. He wants to build a cathedral and has to deal with a wealthy widow who will only give a large donation if the new church is a monument dedicated to her dead husband.

An angel appears to the minister and claims to be his assistant sent from heaven. Cary Grant is this remarkable angel and David Niven is the overworked, uptight and stressed bishop. Loretta Young is his beautiful wife, Julia. She thinks the assistant is “God-sent,” which he is, but the catch is the minister may not reveal this fact or the help will be withdrawn.

Monty Woolley is an old friend who has been writing the same book on ancient history for the past 40 years; he meets the angel and becomes mysteriously enlightened.

At the heart of this story is love and how we imperfect mortals go about making each other miserable by not following our true hearts. The angel falls in love with the bishop’s wife and for a time considers giving up immortality and heaven for this neglected woman. Julia is oblivious to his feelings because she is purely dedicated to her own true loves, the bishop and their child.

Come join us for the last film of the year next Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., down at the Senior Activity Center. We keep the space as warm as our popcorn, and we give you cool drinks to help keep you hydrated. Mimi and I look forward to seeing you there.