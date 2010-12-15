School board: District still looks for emergency generator funds

The Shelter Island School is still struggling to find funding to replace its decades-old emergency generator, which no longer works but is necessary for the school to continue to function as the town’s emergency shelter. It would cost approximately $600,000 for the school to replace the generator and rewire the building’s emergency electrical system.

The school’s business leader Sam Schneider reported that the district’s efforts to get help in funding the generator replacement from the American Red Cross were unsuccessful. “I’d like to be optimistic, and I hope that there’s funding available, but if the Red Cross can’t even clue us in as to where there might be funding available … I’m not very hopeful.” He said the district had reached out to state and county legislators without success, though the school will continue to pursue all avenues to find finding. He said putting a bond before the voters was one option.

“We would not like to foot the whole bill,” said School Board President Rebecca Mundy. “Of course we would like to use this building that sits here in the middle of our community when there’s a disaster, but the financial implication is huge for the district to withstand by itself.” Interim Superintendent Robert Parry said the district has no legal requirement to function as a shelter.

The board said they would try to negotiate with the town to get help in paying for the new generator, since the entire town would benefit from the generator in case of an emergency.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the Reporter this week, “The issue of emergency preparedness is a very important one to the town and the town is exploring all possible locations for shelters. There may be alternative locations for shelters, and we want to exhaust every possible option before we make decisions that might have heavy financial consequences.”

Board member Linda Eklund asked during the meeting whether the American Legion could serve as the town’s shelter, but was told it would be too small. Board member Ken Lewis Jr. commented, “I think the reality is, when push comes to shove, we’re not closing the doors on anybody in a case of an emergency. It’s just a matter of how are we going to negotiate it.”

The approximately $600,000 price tag includes the cost of the new generator and rewiring it to a new system as well as installing a battery-powered emergency power system at a cost of about $85,000 and the associated architect fees.

AUDIT REPORT

The school heard an audit report from Vinnie Cullen of Cullen & Danowski, the school’s auditing firm. He told the board that the district is solvent, and in fact has a fund balance that is “a little over the required amount.” This will be an appropriate amount and will be crucial in the near future when the New York State legislature is expected to cut state aid to education. “The district is well poised to enter into this storm,” he said. “There are a lot of districts in the state that are not in the same position.”

BUILDING CONDITION SURVEY

Martin Weber of the school’s architecture firm, Mosaic Architects, explained the school’s building condition survey, which the school is required to submit to the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) every five years. The NYSED is using these surveys to review the status of district buildings across the state, potential district projects and the impact they would have on the state’s budget. The School Board will have to rank the future projects the school considers important to complete and send the list to the NYSED, though Mr. Weber noted their decisions are not binding.

The board also acted on the following resolutions, among others:

• Appointed John Kaasik as play director and producer at a salary of $4,369.

• Approved paying Brian Doelger $59.20 per hour, for a total of $473.60, for eight hours of home instruction for a student who is out of school due to illness or injury. State education law requires the school to provide home instruction if requested in these circumstances.

• Appointed Jacki Dunning as Deputy Claims Auditor at a rate of $50 per hour.

• Authorized School Leadership, LLC to advertise in the New York Times and use School Leadership’s professional network to find a new superintendent.

• Approved an agreement to pay Amanda Clark to help instruct sailing at a rate of $100 per hour for no more than 35 sessions.

• Approved Jennifer Czartosieski to play piano during two winter concerts at a rate of $100 per night.