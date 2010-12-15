Sailing: Island Olympian nominated for sailing honors

Amanda Clark has been named as one of six nominees for the US Sailing Organization’s 2010 Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year award in honor of her sailing accomplishments in 2010. Clark, an Island native who sailed for the United States in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is being considered for her superb racing performance this year while skippering a women’s 470 dinghy with her crew, Sarah Chin.

The Rolex award is “considered the sport’s ultimate recognition of an individual’s outstanding on-the-water achievements for the calendar year,” according to the December 8 US Sailing press release announcing the nominees.

The winner of this award and the Male Yachtsman of the Year award will be announced mid-January and the winners honored on February 25 at a luncheon at the New York Yacht Club in Manhattan, where the winners will be presented with Rolex watches.

Clark is currently in Miami preparing for the 2011 North American Championships and is continuing her campaign for the 2012 Olympics in London.

Clark’s regatta performances in the women’s 470 division this year include US Sailing’s Rolex Miami Olympic Classes Regatta in Florida (1st/26), the North American Championships, also in Florida (2nd overall, top American), the Delta Lloyd Regatta in Medemblik, Netherlands (8th/46), French Olympic Sailing Week in Hyères, France (8th/44), the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (8th/41) and the 470 World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands (12/31).