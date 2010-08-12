Remember Islanders serving their country here and abroad
During this holiday season of family, friends and freedom, we salute our military service members with Island connections who are currently serving in various branches of the Armed Forces, stationed both here and abroad. If we’ve missed someone who should be included here, please let us know.
Robert Engel
CMR 427 BOX 2818
Bco 1-503d IN
APO AE 09630
Nephew of Julius and Gladys Manchise
PVT Michael Z. Mundy
ITB C Co., 1st PLT
School of Infantry
Camp Geiger
Jacksonville, NC 2854
Son of Mike and Rebecca Mundy
TSGT James R. Reeves, Jr
451 EAMXS/A-10
APO AE 09347
Son of Barbara & Zippy Reeves
Kenneth Rose
Engineer Company
3rd Platoon FOB FENTY
APO AE 09310
Son-in-law of Pat and Steve Lenox
Airman Jeremy G. Schmid
1575 Lake Tapps Drive SE, Apt 206,
Auburn, WA 98092
Son of Debbie Speeches and Hans Schmid
CDR Scott Sherman, USN
USFOR-A(S)IG
Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan
APO AE 09355
Son of Hoot and Joanne Sherman
Gunnery Sgt. Tscharner Thomson, USMC
Stationed in Afghanistan
Son of Lynn and Tom Thomson
LCPL Tom Spotteck and SEABEE Matthew Speece are not currently deployed overseas but stationed stateside on active duty.
Officers and soldiers from Lt. Joe Theinert’s troop (which has lost several members since Joe’s death this past June):
CAPT Jon Villasenor
Bravo Troop
1-71 CAV
APO AE 09355