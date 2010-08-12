Remember Islanders serving their country here and abroad

During this holiday season of family, friends and freedom, we salute our military service members with Island connections who are currently serving in various branches of the Armed Forces, stationed both here and abroad. If we’ve missed someone who should be included here, please let us know.

Robert Engel

CMR 427 BOX 2818

Bco 1-503d IN

APO AE 09630

Nephew of Julius and Gladys Manchise





PVT Michael Z. Mundy

ITB C Co., 1st PLT

School of Infantry

Camp Geiger

Jacksonville, NC 2854

Son of Mike and Rebecca Mundy





TSGT James R. Reeves, Jr

451 EAMXS/A-10

APO AE 09347

Son of Barbara & Zippy Reeves





Kenneth Rose

Engineer Company

3rd Platoon FOB FENTY

APO AE 09310

Son-in-law of Pat and Steve Lenox





Airman Jeremy G. Schmid

1575 Lake Tapps Drive SE, Apt 206,

Auburn, WA 98092

Son of Debbie Speeches and Hans Schmid





CDR Scott Sherman, USN

USFOR-A(S)IG

Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan

APO AE 09355

Son of Hoot and Joanne Sherman





Gunnery Sgt. Tscharner Thomson, USMC

Stationed in Afghanistan

Son of Lynn and Tom Thomson





LCPL Tom Spotteck and SEABEE Matthew Speece are not currently deployed overseas but stationed stateside on active duty.





Officers and soldiers from Lt. Joe Theinert’s troop (which has lost several members since Joe’s death this past June):

CAPT Jon Villasenor

Bravo Troop

1-71 CAV

APO AE 09355