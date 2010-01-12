Raptors rule the roost at Mashomack

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Raptors are birds such as hawks, owls and falcons, with strong talons, hooked beaks and keen eyesight for locating, seizing and dispatching their prey. Wrapped in blankets against the chilly day, visitors from newborns to senior citizens enjoyed learning about and seeing first hand an American kestrel, eastern screech owl, Harris hawk and red-tailed hawk.

The screech owl is common on Shelter Island and the owl most likely to be heard. Its quavering, high-pitched whinny heard just after sunset is distinctive, not anything like the stereotypical “hoot” owl. The red-tailed hawk is present year-round on Shelter Island, and although often seen, it takes an up-close look at the fierce eyes, prominent beak and subdued colors to appreciate its beauty. The American kestrel is also seen here from early spring until late fall hovering over grasslands searching for small rodents and insects. All raptors are top predators, important in keeping abundant prey species in balance.