Police: Crime takes an early holiday

ACCIDENTS

Two accidents, each involving more than $1,000 in damages, were reported on December 13.

John A. Divello of Mattituck was backing into a driveway on Terry Drive when he collided with a vehicle driven by Michele A. Fresa of Shelter Island, who was attempting to back out of the driveway. There was no reported damage to Mr. Divello’s truck.

Cynthia G. Michalak of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Cartwright Road when she hit a deer as it ran into the front end of her vehicle, damaging the hood and grille. The deer ran off into the woods.

On December 10 a driver hit a dog on Lake Drive, injuring its back hip area. The owner was notified and transported the dog to the North Fork Animal Hospital.

A caller reported hitting a small dog in Menantic on December 11. The dog was killed on impact.

OTHER REPORTS

On December 7, a caller reported illegal dumping of some leftover concrete on a vacant property in Hay Beach. Police contacted the job foreman about its removal.

Police noticed a low-hanging primary wire in the Center on December 7 and notified LIPA.

Gunshots were reported on Ram Island on December 7. Police located a person legally hunting with a nuisance permit. The caller, who wanted to make sure the hunt was safe and legal, was notified.

Police responded to a dispute over a property line fence on Ram Island on December 8.

A caller told police on December 9 that a highly intoxicated person had attempted to gain access to a Center business after being advised that it was closed. He was gone when police arrived and according to the incident report subsequently returned home.

Dogs at large were reported in the Center on December 10 and in Hay Beach on December 11. In both cases, they were gone when police arrived.

An open front door was reported at a home in Hay Beach on December 10. Police checked the residence —there was no sign of any criminal activity — secured the door and notified the owner.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on December 10.

Police notified the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor highway departments about black ice road conditions on December 11.

A caller reported on December 11 that water was running out of an outdoor shower because the faucets had been left open; police were unable to contact the owner.

Police responded to a report of a burst PVC water pipe in the Center on December 11. The water feed was turned off and the caretaker notified.

On December 12, a case of grand larceny was reported at a Center location, involving items valued at $1,650.

A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in an area off Ram Island Road on December 12. Police located people target shooting, 500 feet away from any building. They were advised to stop shooting for the day.

A downed tree was reported blocking a Longview roadway on December 12; the Shelter Island Highway Department removed it.

The Highway Department was called out again on December 12 in response to a flooded roadway in West Neck.

A Center caller reported an uprooted tree, lying on wires in the Center on December 13. LIPA was notified.

A call was received on December 13 about a person acting strangely in the Heights. According to the police report, there was no problem.

A case of petit larceny at a Dering Harbor residence was reported on December 13.

Water leaking from a Silver Beach residence was reported on December 13. A plumber was notified and responded.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 7, 12 and 13. A fourth case called for an ambulance but subsequently refused medical attention and transport.