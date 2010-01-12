Police: All quiet on Island’s front

Those named in arrest reports have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may or may not be found guilty.

ACCIDENTS

In a minor accident, Sean Brewer of Shelter Island was driving southbound on Brander Parkway on November 24 when his vehicle hit a deer. There was no damage to the vehicle; the deer was put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

There was a case of petit larceny reported in the Center on November 22, involving a stolen street sign. The Highway Department was notified.

A caller reported on November 22 that wood had been dumped on a Center roadway, encroaching on an intersection. The owner told police the wood would be removed.

Police responded on November 22 to a call about possible drug-related paraphernalia located near one of the school playgrounds. Police recovered a small plastic vial with residue of a white substance. According to the police report, test results for a controlled substance were negative for the vial’s contents.

Police opened a drug investigation on November 23.

On November 24, a caller reported an unidentified boat at a Shorewood dock.

A wire down in South Ferry Hills was reported on November 24.

On November 25 two dogs were reported at large in Harbor View. One was located and returned to its residence. The animal control officer was notified to follow-up with the owner.

Police were told on November 25 that a vehicle with hunters was located near the caller’s property line. Police located the hunters who said they were hunting in Sylvester Manor with the caretaker’s permission.

A Shorewood caller on November 25 reported returning home after several weeks to find all the patio furniture missing from the porch. The furniture was located, stacked away in the garage by either pool or lawn service caretakers. No criminal activity was involved.

A caller reported an alarm sounding on a neighboring Center property on November 27. Police checked the area and located a leaf-blowing machine that sounded like an alarm.

A second-floor motion alarm was activated at a home in the Center on November 24. Police checked the doors and windows and found no sign of a break-in. The alarm was set off for no known reason.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm on November 25 at a Center residence. It had been set off by food burning.

During the week police also provided assistance to Island residents in their homes, unlocked a car with the keys inside, finger-printed a job applicant, and followed-up on lost and found items.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 22, 24, 25 and 27. A team responded to a seventh case on November 24 but medical transport was refused.