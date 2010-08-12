Police: 8 traffic tickets, 1 accident this week

SUMMONSES

Six motorists were ticketed during the week — two for unlicensed operation, one for using a cellphone without a hands-free device, one for driving with inadequate brake lights and one for driving with insufficient taillights. The sixth driver was given three tickets — for driving with improper plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Gertrude Atkins of Shelter Island told police she was backing out of a driveway on Smith Street, did not see Emilija Gudiene of Shelter Island, who was driving westbound on Smith Street, and backed into her vehicle. There was no damage to Ms. Atkins vehicle and minor damage — under $1,000 — to Ms. Gudiene’s.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of grand larceny was reported on November 30 — property valued at $8,000 was removed from a Center residence.

On December 1, an individual was advised by police to seek professional assistance with the person’s issues and concerns.

An anonymous caller reported a downed tree in Menantic on December 1; it was removed by the Shelter Island Highway Department.

A grand larceny in the Center was reported on December 2.

On December 2, police received a report about a person creating a nuisance.

A caller reported a pit bull at large in the Center on December 2. Two dogs at large in West Neck were reported on December 6. Police searched the areas in both cases but the dogs had gone when they arrived.

An open front door of a residence in Westmoreland was reported to police on December 3. The home was checked and all seemed to be in order. The door, which appeared to have a faulty latch, was secured.

Police responded to a report of a custody disagreement on December 3 and advised the caller to contact Family Court.

A caller told police on December 4 that a truck and trailer en route to the Recycling Center was carrying an uncovered load, and debris was flying out of the trailer and onto the roadway. Police located the driver who was advised to cover his load in the future and to make certain his trailer was in good operating condition.

Police followed up on a reported water main leak in West Neck on December 4.

A downed wire in Westmoreland was reported on December 6; LIPA was notified.

A caller told police on December 6 that there was a large sinkhole in the park above the North Ferry terminal.

A caller reported on December 6 that an unknown person had created a false check, which had been cashed against the caller’s bank account. The bank is following up.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm on Friday, December 2 at a residence in the Heights. There was no fire and no problems were observed according to the police report. A worker had apparently set off the alarm.

Two burglary alarms were set off on November 30 in Hay Beach and December 3 in the Heights. In the first case, the ground level was secure; the alarm company planned to advise the owner. The building was secure in the second case and there was no sign of any criminal activity. The caretaker was notified.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 2 and 5.