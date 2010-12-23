Planning Board: Extensions under scrutiny

Votes on extensions for subdivision deadlines sparked a discussion about the need for stricter review of application extensions at the Planning Board’s November 30 and December 14 meetings.

WHITE MAJOR SUBDIVISION

Size and location: nine large lots on 53 acres on West Neck Creek.

The board voted on November 30 to extend the final application deadline until May 30, 2011.

Board member John Kerr noted that this application has received many extensions and that the applicant only made progress after the board sent a letter demanding to know what had been done to try to complete the subdivision.

“We let them slide so many times when they weren’t doing anything,” he commented. “Maybe when we have people in that situation, we’d better be a little tougher on them … We were very stern on our last letter and maybe we should have done that earlier in the game.” Board member John D’Amato said it was important that the board “not just be pushovers” and other board members also responded favorably to Mr. Kerr’s suggestion.

Board Chairman Paul Mobius also noted that it costs money for an attorney to draft each extension resolution.

AMERICAN DIRECT LOT SPLIT

Size and location: Splitting Shorewood Manor into two lots.

Mr. Mobius reported during the November 30 meeting that the applicants are “still wrestling with the Suffolk County Health Department.” The board voted to extend the final application deadline until May 30, 2011.

MOSCA/SARFATI SUBDIVISION

Size and location: two lots on North Ferry Road.

At the December 14 meeting, The board voted to extend the final application deadline for the Mosca/Sarfati minor subdivision until March 11.

Mr. Kerr said that the extension is necessary because they’re waiting for a final map from a surveyor. “That doesn’t take long to do,” he said. “They need to be on top of this. I know this is their first extension but we need to keep people focused.”