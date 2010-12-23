Planning Board: Coastal Barrier code examined

What’s the best way for the town to protect the Coastal Barrier Zone? At the request of the Town Board the Planning Board and its attorney reviewed proposed code changes and their impacts, leading to an extended discussion during the planners’ December 14 meeting.

Proposed development rules for low-lying coastal barrier areas, as designated by federal maps, were aired at a Town Board public hearing on December 3; a construction moratorium in the zone was extended at that time through March 2011.

A major problem with the code, Town Attorney Pasca said, is that the boundary lines used to designate which areas are affected by this new code were originally made to identify areas prone to flooding, not to identify environmentally sensitive areas. “It’s taking a line that somebody else created for some other purpose and trying to create a zone out of it.”

During the Town Board hearing on the code change, most of the residents who spoke were primarily concerned with protecting the undeveloped properties; 11 of the 12 undeveloped properties in the zone are on the Ram Island Causeway.

But as Mr. Pasca explained at the December 22 meeting, “You have to treat all the properties within a zone the same way.” Otherwise, the town is opening itself up to lawsuits. Mr. Pasca said that if the goal is to protect the causeway, “you’re going about it the wrong way. You can’t just say we want to protect this and we don’t want to protect this, that’s arbitrary. You need to set your criteria first, and then let that determine the law and which areas are affected.”

But he added, “If there’s an environmental reason to regulate the causeway district differently, that’s a legitimate thing to look at. If you could figure out something specific to that area and how you could restrict or control activity on that one distinct spot, that might diffuse a lot of this.”

He also suggested that there may be other ways to affect sensitive areas than a new code. “You don’t have to start from scratch and create yet another layer of permitting, you can beef up the subdivision code, you can beef up your flood prevention code, your wetlands code, there’s a coastal erosion law out there. These are all options.”

Mr. Pasca added that the law needs a provision for applicants to appeal, otherwise the town is opening itself up to lawsuits.

Rich Warren, a planning consultant from Southampton there on behalf of Tom Roush, provided the board with detailed maps that show the different areas that would be affected by the code as drafted. The problem, Mr. Warren said, is “that the regulations as they’ve been drafted may unfairly include properties that I kind of view as collateral damage from what’s going on here.”

Mr. Roush owns a property at the end of Little Ram Island, with a house just 30 feet from the waters of Coecles Harbor. He plans to replace his home with a more environmentally-friendly house 100 feet from the water, but is unable to do so because of the moratorium on building in the Coastal Barrier Zone and wouldn’t be able to do so under the drafted code, Mr. Warren said. The boundary of the zone cuts across Mr. Roush’s property at an elevation of 10 to 14 feet that he said he has never seen flooded. He said that the laws would unnecessarily affect many people who already have developed homes.

Board member John Kerr asked, “What’s our criteria? What are we trying to protect? I don’t think that’s well defined.”

John D’Amato agreed that the Town Board has to do a better job of establishing its criteria. In order to make it fair, he said, “You’ve got to make your definitions so that anyone who applies those definitions ends up in the same place as you are … If the board defines their criteria correctly and goes out and applies them to each and every area, the law should come out as it’s intended to come out.”

Town Councilman Glenn Waddington emphasized that the draft was a first cut, but added that “the bottom line is, we’ve extended the moratorium for three more months, and you can’t act for the sake of acting, but I hate the idea of holding stuff up with moratoriums. I’d like to see some kind of progress.”