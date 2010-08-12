Planning Board: Brandenstein lot split complete

The Brandenstein family’s subdivision application cleared the last Planning Board hurdle before a special meeting Tuesday night, allowing Chairman Paul Mobius to sign the final plans, which split off an open space property that the town will purchase before the end of the year.

Size and location: Two lots on Brander Parkway, including an existing residence (5 acres) and an open space lot for the town (12.7 acres).

With the subdivision covenants completed and the plans signed, the final step is for Brandenstein representative Hoot Sherman to register the plans with the county. The application was before the Planning Board for about three and one half years.

Mr. Sherman thanked the board, saying “You really worked hard to make this thing happen by the end of the year and I really appreciate that, and the Brandensteins really appreciate that.”

Mr. Brandenstein hopes to close the sale of the open space lot before 2011.

“We’re anxious to see this completed to be sure that property remains open space,” Mr. Mobius told the Reporter.

The Town Board recently authorized issuing a $1.8 million bond in order to close on the Klenawicus and Brandenstein open space properties.