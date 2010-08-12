OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Dorothy Mundy, Sean Gillooly, Barbara Koszalka and Paul Sessa on December 10; Jean Loconsolo, Darrin Binder, Rhonda Mitchell, Beverly Koch, James Dunne and Abby Kotula on December 11; George Blados and Lu-Ann Pollio McCann on December 12; Rebecca Morgan Taylor, Janelle Kraus, Janet Roach and Alexandra Rush on December 13; Laura Gleason, Gunnar Wissemann, Charles Jacobs and Jayme Elizabeth Clark on December 14; Mike Minenna, Debbie Spotteck, Jessica Halsey, Lily Elizabeth Silva, Nicholas Jacob Silva and Chandler Olinkiewicz on December 15; and Dot Calabro, Thomas Jernick III, Ryan Kelly Kane, Regina Dedick, Caleigh Cantalupo, Anna V. Behringer and Shelli Clark on December 16.

Happy anniversary to…

Tish and Cliff Clark on December 15; and Phyllis and Michael Goodleaf on December 16.

Stay tuned…

Shelter Island podiatrist Dr. Robin Ross will be featured on a Dr. Oz Show, taping today, for a January 5 release. Her segment is entitled “Dr. Oz’s Ultimate Quiz to Self-Check Your Health.” The show airs on New York’s Channel 5 (FOX). Dr. Ross is currently president of the New York State Podiatric Medical Association — the first woman in its 115-year history.

Coats still needed

There’s still time to check your closets for coats to contribute to two good causes. The Shelter Island Cub Scouts’ coat drive ends today, December 9, but last-minute donations can still be brought to the Youth Center after 4:30 p.m. where they will be sorted and packed up for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which will distribute them to Long Island kids and adults.

The New York Cares coat drive will continue all this month. Islander Kim Sherman collects coats each year for Shelter Island. If you have used coats to contribute, give her a call at 749-5232 and she will pick them up — or you can drop them off at Greeny’s Natural Food Market on North Ferry Road.