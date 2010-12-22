Osprey's Nest

All in the family…

Judy and Herb Sherman had this news to share: Granddaughter Jessica Sherman graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute in Florida last month with an L.P.N. degree in nursing. She will start classes towards her R.N. at Seminole State College in January. Her R.N. grandmother is very pleased!

And grandson Christopher Clark received his Eagle Scout award in November in Mooresville, North Carolina. Grandfather Herb, an Eagle Scout himself, took part in the ceremony. Chris and his father Don also just became EMT-Bs and are already signed up for the advanced class. So the Sherman family’s contribution to the field of medicine continues.

Community Cookie Bake

Debbie Speeches reports that generous Islanders recently contributed enough cookies to fill 11 boxes with home-baked goods, cards and notes to send to family members serving overseas. On behalf of “Military Moms on Shelter Island,” she sends her thanks to all who helped out in the effort. “Look for us to do it again in February,” she said.

A holiday highlight…





Every year Fedi’s Sue Warner and Peter Carman throw a wondrous December party that is the highlight of many a Shelter Islander’s holiday season. It features an extended village, involving thousands of houses, stores, skiers and skaters, trains and ferries, all landscaped, and taking over the entire first floor of their Sag Harbor home. This is just one small part of the display.





The ties that bind…

For the second year in a row the Shelter Island Reporter’s male staff members easily swept by the competition to take first place in the TimesReview Newspapers’ annual holiday party tie contest. The credit all goes to proofreader David Draper’s wife, Gail, who did some very fancy work with velcro — and reindeer reading the Reporter. Ima wonders what Gail could do next year to help the staff’s women capture the best shoe contest.

Happy birthday to…

Nicolle Wojenski and Ric Gurney on December 24; Kristine Thilberg, Jackie Borrello, Carol Deeb, Elisa Nevel, Jill Kornrumpf and John Bonora on December 25; Janelle Florence Biegert, Jesse Aaron Weiser and Janina Hammer on December 26; George Wallace and Phillip Power on December 27; Christopher Cavanaugh, Suzanne Cayatte, Kaitlyn McGayhey, Celeste Marie D’Andrea and Jay Sessa on December 28; Lenis Edwards, Elizabeth A. Weeks, Paige Dreher, Christopher Chiaro and Aaron Vaughn Johnson on December 29; Fiona Barr, Patricia Yourdon, Rita Bellucci and Katherine Olinkiewicz on December 30; Al Ferris Sr., Andy Clark, Deborah Brewer, Bob Shields and Michael Gerard Russ on December 31; Florence Ratkus Moore, Karen Wagner and Brian Mundy on January 1; Dana Gereghty and Cathleen Gehring on January 2; Olivia Phoebe Ahearn, Peg Schutz, Norm Sanwald Jr., Elise Horning, Russell Russo and Julia Martin on January 3; Alana Wagner, Jim Pugh, Nicholas Brennan Feeley and Devin Reeves on January 4; Lou Schoe

ller, Len Jacoby, Arthur Springer, Carrie Ann Hopler, Vicki Russ, Mark DiLalla and Paul Melcer II on January 5; and Gail Newman on January 6.

Happy anniversary to…

Lisa and Tom Hashagen on December 25; Jerry and Dorothy Mundy on December 27; Linda and Frank Bonaccorso, Ellen and Dennis Clark and Barbara and Warren Wagner on December 28; Christina and Julian King and Christine and Hugh Rustin on December 29; Peter and Debbie Needham on December 30; and Darrin and Susan Binder on January 4.