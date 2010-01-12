Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

Ann Wojenski, Irene Byington, Charles Field Jr., Walter Richards and Charlotte Hurley on December 3; Jerry Harrigan, Alyssa Draus, Kristina Lange Lewis and Owen Wood on December 4; Cindy Michalak, Jamie Figenbaum, Tara Jernick, Liam Adipietro and Lila Piccozzi on December 5; Dorothy Ogar, Aimee Jernick and Garth Griffin on December 6; Mark Kanarvogel, Jeff and Jason Gibbs, Timothy King, Kelly Ames, Rebecca O’Malley, Gregory Hickey and Ralph Kast on December 7; Sarah Shepherd, Joseph Santillo, D. Jean Dickerson and L. Jane Fowler on December 8; and Astrid Jernick and Grace Marie Senken on December 9.

Happy anniversary to…

Wendy and Charles Hardy on December 6.

In a good cause…

By the end of this week 40 Island businesses will display posters as part of a “Support Your Local Merchant Project.” All of them will have agreed to make a donation in support of the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead, an annual beneficiary of the Shelter Island 10K. In turn the posters will help encourage residents to support Island merchants by visiting their stores or using their services. The project’s Island coordinator, Richard O’Connell, told Ima this is part of a national effort taking place during the month of December.