Obituary: Robert J. Fries

Robert J. Fries, 80, of Woodbridge, Connecticut, died November 22, 2010, at home surrounded by family.

Robert was born July 25, 1930 in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of the late Henry and Bertha Fries. He is the older of two siblings. On June 16, 1973, he married Beverly Bundy, who survives. Beverly and Robert met at Camp Quinipet on Shelter Island. He had worked on oyster schooners harbored at Greenport and he rode his bike to Shelter Island when he was a teenager. He was a resident of Shelter Island for 37 years.

He graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven and Upsala College in New Jersey. He earned a master’s degree and two sixth-year degrees from Bridgeport University. He was a school teacher for 25 years and owned and operated RJ Fries Tree Service for over 60 years.

He served as a church board trustee in Woodbridge, Connecticut, a Shawnee DePuy Owners Board trustee, director of Woodbridge Land Trust Management and president of the Woodbridge Lions Club. He was also a veteran of the Korean War and served as Commander and Quartermaster of VFW Post 2871 in Woodbridge.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Shari and Lee Rivas and grandchildren Amelia and Gavin Rivas, all of Atlanta, Georgia; sons Kenneth Fries of Woodbridge and Robert L. Fries of Waterbury; daughter and son-in-law Joyann and Tim Koch of San Francisco, California; sister-in-law Joan Fries of Shelton; nephew, Roger Fries of Shelton; niece, Debbie Fries of Loudon, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter Fries.

His memorial service will be held at the First Church of Christ in Woodbridge on December 11, 2010, at 1 p.m.