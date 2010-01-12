Obituary: Martha S. Rieser

Martha S. Rieser, a former Shelter Island summer resident, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2010 at her home in Sea Cliff, New York.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio and would have been 94 on December 28. She graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in English literature before moving to Sea Cliff in 1940. Formerly married to Richard Smith, she married Norvin Rieser in 1965. Martha was a longtime member of the Sea Cliff GVA and further volunteered her time to the St. Luke’s Service League, as well as the Glen Cove Hospital.

She also acted as president of both the Sea Cliff Library Board and the Salvation Army Women’s Division of Nassau County and for many years wrote the Sea Cliff Yacht Club newsletter, “Seabreeze.” She was a recipient of the Sea Cliff’s White Cap Award. Later in her life she completed her master’s degree in library science from Long Island University.

For 40 years, Martha spent summers and holidays with her family at their Silver Beach home.

She is survived by her loving husband Norvin; her children, Susan, Sally, Richard and Stephen; and grandchildren Linda, Richard, Owen, Jesse and Amay.

A memorial service will be held December 28, 2010 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sea Cliff.

Contributions may be made to the Sea Cliff Library, Sea Cliff, NY 11579 or the Salvation Army Women’s Division, 65 Atlantic Avenue, Hempstead, NY 11550. Further information from the Whitting Funeral Home is available online at whitting.com.