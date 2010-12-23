Obituary: Martha H. Doucett

Mrs. Martha H. Doucett, formerly of Greenport and a resident of Rivers Edge Community Care Home in Bennington, Vermont, died unexpectedly Friday evening, December 10, 2010, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She was 96 years old.

Mrs. Doucett was born on Shelter Island on December 16, 1913, the daughter of Luther and May (Hartt) Halsey. She grew up on Long Island where she lived prior to relocating to Bennington in 2003 to be nearer her daughter, May.

She was a devout communicant of St. Agnes Church in Greenport.

She leaves her daughter May Burns of Bennington, sons Philip Doucett of Moss Point, Mississippi, and Eugene Doucett of Apple Valley, California, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Doucett in 1961 and a son Robert Doucett.

A graveside funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Mrs. Doucett may be made to the Eastern Long Island Hospital in care of the Hanson-Walbridge Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.

Personal e-mail condolences, may be posted online at sheafuneralhomes.com.