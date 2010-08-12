Obituary: Howard Rampmaier

Howard Rampmaier died on December 6, 2010 after being in hospice 21 days at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. He had battled diabetes for over 28 years.

Described as a humble and modest man, Howard followed in the bootsteps of his great-grandfather and grandfather Rampmaier as a New York City firefighter. Captain George Lambdin and firefighter Raymond Cronogue were his probies and lifelong friends.

Howard served his country during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281,

Howard leaves his daughters Debra (Peter Verdon), Luke and Samantha; Susanne (Stan Baginski), Alexis and Kelly Taylor; Giana (Joseph Goodwin), Sabella, Alden Rocco and Bruno; and Amanda and Adam Johnson; as well as his wife Anna Marie.

Before receiving a kidney transplant at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weil Medical Center, Howard decided to donate his body to the School of Medicine Anatomy studies. His wishes are being honored and his ashes will be interred at the Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

His wife Anna Marie said, “I am very blessed for having known and been loved by such a noble gentleman. He never once complained about anything, any mishap in his care or any pain he suffered. He never criticized anyone.”