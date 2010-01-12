Obituary: Charlotte G. Walther

Charlotte Gerth Walther, a resident of Shelter Island and Wantagh, died Tuesday, November 30, 2010 at the Riverhead Care Center. She was 91 years old.

Father Peter DeSanctis will conduct a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Friday, December 3, 2010, at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at the OLOI cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Lady of the Isle, P.O. Box 3027, Shelter Island Heights, 11965.

A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of this newspaper.