Obituary: Charlotte G. Walther

Charlotte Gerth Walther of Wantagh and Shelter Island passed away peacefully on November 30, 2010. She was 91.

Charlotte was born on February 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Walton and Edwina Merry.

Part of the work force symbolized by “Rosie the Riveter,” Charlotte worked as an inspector for the Grumman Corporation during WWII, ensuring that aircraft flown by American pilots adhered to safety standards.

Charlotte was the founding owner of Carriage House Antique Lighting in Huntington, a store specializing in the design and restoration of stained glass chandeliers and lamps.

Charlotte is survived by her son Gary, her daughter-in-law MaryJane, her granddaughters Deborah Lynn and Bonnie Hope and by her great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands Dr. Harry Gerth and Harry Walther, and by her son, Grant Anton Gerth.

Her funeral mass was held on December 3, 2010, at Our Lady of the Isle Church, after which she was interred at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.