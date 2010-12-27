Obituaries: Mark Griffing, Irving Gruber

Mark Griffing

Mark B. Griffing Jr. of Shelter Island died suddenly on December 24, 2010. He was 74 years old.

An avid outdoorsman, Mark and Shelter Island were a perfect fit. He and his brother David enjoyed many hours of hunting pheasant, fox, ducks and deer in the local woods, as well as fishing and scalloping the surrounding bays.

Born in Greenport on May 23, 1936 to Mark B. Griffing Sr. and Emma Jane (Nicholas) Griffing, he was the oldest of four brothers. He graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1954 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until his honorable discharge in 1958.

After the Navy, Mark returned to the Island, and in 1962 married Mary Porter of Sag Harbor. They had one son, Steven, and were married for 46 years before Mary’s death in 2009.

Mark worked briefly as a Town of Shelter Island constable before beginning his employment for Suffolk County as manager of the Suffolk Trap and Skeet Range in Yaphank. He retired in 1990.

A longtime member of the Maidstone Gun Club in Easthampton, he was an award-winning marksman, taking home many trophies, including gold medals at the New York Empire State Games. When he wasn’t shooting, he could be found golfing, a sport he pursued from a young age. He was club champion at his home course, Shelter Island Country Club. He was a proud member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for over 40 years, as well as an active member of American Legion Mitchell Post 281. He was an ardent supporter of many wildlife organizations, including Ducks Unlimited.

In addition to his wife Mary, Mr. Griffing is predeceased by his parents and by brothers Charles and Daniel Griffing.

He is survived by son Steven Griffing of Navesink, New Jersey; brother David Griffing of Pueblo, Colorado; stepmother Rosemary Griffing of Shelter Island; aunt Marysue Coulon of Hampton Bays; cousin Edith Lechmanski of Shelter Island; nephews Dale Griffing of Pueblo, Christopher Griffing of Shelter Island, Geoffrey Griffing of Metuchen, New Jersey, Gregory Griffing of Jacksonville, Florida; and a niece, Lori Griffing, of Pueblo.

Funeral services were held December 30, 2010 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

In Mark’s memory, the family asks that donations be made to the Shelter Island Fire Department (P.O. Box 613, 11964), the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 (P.O. Box 2021, 11964), the Shelter Island Country Club (P.O. Box 852, 11965) or Ducks Unlimited (ducks.org).

Irving Gruber









Irving Gruber passed away on Shelter Island Christmas Day. He would have been 104 on January 5, 2011.

Irving was born in Maine, the second of five children; his parents came to the United States from Austria in 1902. The family returned to Austria for a time but then moved permanently to the United States, with Mr. Gruber working as a fruit and vegetable grocer. Irving retold stories to his family about the business’s delivery wagon, pulled by a horse and family pet by the name of “Frank.”

An avid hunter, Irving and his sister Dinah used to hunt for bear in upstate New York. Both were also excellent equestrians, family members recalled.

During World War II, Irving served in the U.S. Army National Guard and trained soldiers to shoot in the Armory in Brooklyn. Apparently ear protective gear was not used, and Irving gradually lost his hearing over the years until he was almost totally deaf.

Irving and his wife Jean (Silver) lived in Brooklyn for a time, then moved to Far Rockaway in 1947. They moved to Hicksville in 1953. After nearly 50 years of owning and operating an automotive service station and Hertz rent-a-car agency finally moved to Shelter Island in the early 1970s.

“He was afraid of nothing,” his niece Carol Marston said. “Even in his 90s, [he] rode his motorcycle until the insurance company pulled their coverage, citing he was too old!” At that time, he was able to pass all parts of the New York State drivers license test — vision, written and driving.

He played golf on days where weather permitted, up until a few years ago. He quit, he told his niece, because all of his golf buddies were dying off. He also ice skated up until a few years ago, when one of his legs started to bother him.

“He could fix anything,” Ms. Marston said. “When I visited him in 1997, I noticed that there was a ladder leaning against his barn roof. I asked who had climbed that ladder and was told ‘Who do you think?’ I was amazed, considering his age.”

Irving was a regular participant in Shelter Island’s senior programs and his birthdays were celebrated with many Island friends.

Irving was predeceased by his siblings Dinah Gruber Sloan, Harry Gruber, Jack Gruber and Hilda Silverstein; his wife Jean, son Richard and Granddaughter Julie Farrell (Janickey). He is survived by daughter Susan, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and son Jon, of Sunrise, Florida. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

According to the Shelter Island Funeral Home, funeral services for Mr. Gruber will be private.











