Nutrition: Osteoporosis — and seltzer

Ms. Sherman is a registered nurse with an interest in natural foods and wellness. She is the former owner of a natural food market on the Island. The information in her articles is for general interest and is not intended to replace medical advice or attention.

If you have ever been to one of my talks, you already know how much I push hydration, but I think drinking eight 8 oz. glasses of water is a little difficult for many, especially the older population. Regardless of how inconvenient it is, water is the best thing for you. It can go right to work as soon as it’s consumed. Unlike other liquids, it doesn’t need to be filtered or separated in any way by our bodies.

With that said, other drinks that are hydrating include decaf tea and coffee (green tea is the best), mixes like Crystal Light (although I don’t like the artificial sweeteners), some juices (ones lower in sugar) and seltzer water. Nothing is more refreshing to me then a glass of Pellegrino with a slice of lemon.

I know you’re thinking, “what does hydration have to do with the title, osteoporosis.” Well, the answer is nothing, at least nothing that I know of. But what the two do have in common is seltzer water.

I have met people who tell me they can’t stand water, can’t choke it down, but love seltzer water. They are proud they are hydrating, doing the right thing; they are one of the elite few — the well-hydrated. They are also proud of the fact that they get several bottles in, each day. Unfortunately, the next question I have for them is “what osteoporosis medication are you on,” or “how is your bone density”?

I always get that puzzled look. How did I know?

Well, it’s not a secret. Let’s get back to the basics 101. Calcium and phosphorus are directly proportional to each other. What this means is that if one goes up, the other goes down.

We all know that calcium and phosphorus are necessary for bone health. But they need to be balanced. Now that doesn’t mean we have to pay attention to everything we eat, that would drive us all nuts. What it does mean is that if you replace something in your diet with only one substitute, perhaps you should know what’s in it. Like seltzer water.

Seltzer is loaded with phosphorus. Now, we just learned that if phosphorus goes up, what comes down? Yep, you got it, calcium. Where do you think that calcium comes from? Right again, it come from your bones. If we start pulling the calcium out of our bones faster then we replace it, we get brittle, low density bones and osteoporosis. Who knew, right?

If you are teetering on the edge of needing an osteoporosis medication and you are a seltzer drinker, here are a few things to try before starting the medication. Only have seltzer as a treat, take your calcium supplement in divided doses (the body can only absorb so much at one time) and take extra vitamin D-3 (needed to absorb calcium).

Most of today’s calcium supplements come with 400 iu’s of vitamin D-3 per dose, but new research has proven that we need substantially more. Check with your healthcare provider for exactly how much you should be taking. Also, bones like weight on them. Get up and move, go for a walk, weed the garden.

Here’s one more thing about calcium. Calcium likes to bind. If you take all of your medication at the same time as your calcium, you might not be getting the whole dose (of your meds). Calcium can wrap around some of those meds and not allow you to absorb them. Calcium should be taken one hour before or after your other routine meds.

You will be surprised at how fast your body will stop tearing down and start laying down new bone cells once you stop the seltzer. Give it a try, what have you got to lose? Certainly not more bone!