Movies at the Library: Movie preview for 2011

The new year brings among its gifts a new season of Movies at the Library. This will be the seventh year of the library presenting “great movies, known and unknown” in the big-screen, surround-sound cinema on the library’s lower level.

The season will open Tuesday, January 4, with the delicious comedy (and mystery) “Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?” Jacqueline Bisset as an internationally renowned dessert chef wins a commission to create the final course of the meal of the century. At the same time she has to fend off the boorish advances of her ex-husband, a fast-food mogul. George Segal, Robert Morley and a group of wonderful character actors round out the delectable cast.

The slate of films for the winter season will include such classics as “Sweet Smell of Success,” the Tony Curtis movie listed in the book “1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die,” playing January 18, and the brilliant Hitchcock mystery, “The 39 Steps,” on February 1.

The rest of the season will feature “Elvira Madigan,” a film with a strong story, lush photography and Mozart’s music (February 15); “Heavenly Creatures,” a mesmerizing character study from New Zealand that is also cited in “1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die” (March 1); and “Charade,” a suave comedy-mystery with Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant (March 15).

As always, popcorn, snacks and bottled water are included on the menu. There is no cover charge for this feast, but donations are never refused.

See you at the movies — Tuesday, January 4, at 7 p.m.