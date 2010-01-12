Movies at the Library: Last picture show of 2010

The final offering from Movies at the Library this year is “White Mischief,” a little-known but powerful British film from 1988 with the kind of cast that only the Brits can provide: Greta Scacchi, Joss Ackland, Sarah Miles, Geraldine Chaplin, Ray McAnally, John Hurt, Trevor Howard and Hugh Grant.

Set in Kenya, the film is a worthwhile and sexy retelling of a famous murder case, based on a non-fiction book by James Fox.

In the early 40s, while Britain was being pounded to rubble by German bombs, a group of wealthy colonials lived a life of debauchery in Africa. The stunning backdrops, complete with giraffes roaming in the backyards of opulent mansions, are the film’s greatest asset and will look especially great at the big-screen, surround-sound cinema on the lower level of the library.

“White Mischief” will be shown next Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. As usual there will be free popcorn and bottled water for the movie buffs.

See you at the movies!