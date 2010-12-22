Men’s Bowling: Rollers take top in standings

The week started off with a match between the Misfits and the Holy Rollers. With their 8-point win, the Rollers slide past the Clippers into first place. The Rollers rolled the second-high team series of 2926 along with the high team game of 1060. Going into the Christmas break, Jon Wilutis of the Rollers presently holds the title of most improved bowler, bringing up his average by 6.57 pins. Jon also rolled 60 pins over his series average this week. For the Misfits, Bruce Taplin rolled the third-high series of 465.

The Thunderballs tumbled again this week in an 8-point loss to the Under Achievers. It looks like the season isn’t faring well for Keith and Denny Clark as they are in the running for the most unimproved bowler with -4.21 and -3.70 pins respectively.

Friday early the Pharmaceuticals woke up the sleeping giant when they lost all 11 points to the Legionnaires. The ‘Naires rolled for the third-high team series of 2861. Father Peter got flagged for a delay of game penalty with the lightning-fast ball (LOL)) that he throws. Hopefully his ball will be home for Christmas.

Even Kevin Lechmanski with his 503 high series couldn’t save the Clippers from a late night 11-point loss to the Dory Terminators. The Terms rolled the high team series of 2933 along with the second- and third-high team games of 1040 and 981. It appears that Butch Labrozzi’s cross-over ball might actually work. Book-ended by two scores in the 130s, Butch rolled the high game of the week of 212. Somehow he squeaked in the second-high series of 480. Rolling 63 pins over his average, Butch earned Bowler of the Week honors along with the Christmas ham.

Surprisingly, Brett Page was allowed to stay out after 9 p.m. and rolled a third-high game of 194 to help the Terms with their win. Brett rolled 40 pins over his series average. Kevin also rolled the second-high game of 195. Also for the Clips, Jim Gibbs Jr. tied Bruce for the third-high series. It hurts for me to say this (not really) but Dave Clark is keeping company with the other Clarks in their quest for the most unimproved bowler. Dave is now -4.57 pins under his beginning average.

Everyone enjoy the holidays as the men take off for the Christmas and New Year’s break.





Week 11 team standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 80.0 41.0 .661

Louie’s Clippers 73.0 48.0 .603

Dory Terminators 70.5 50.5 .583

Pharmaceuticals 66.0 55.0 .546

Under Achievers 56.5 61.5 .479

Thunderballs 56.0 65.0 .463

Misfits 47.0 71.0 .398

Legionnaires 32.0 89.0 .265