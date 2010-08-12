Men’s Bowling: Blados earns top honors

The race to the top tightens up after the start of the second trimester of bowling. All teams are hovering around the top — well, six of them anyway. But then again there are still 15 weeks left with many points to be won or lost.

The week started with a match up between the Thunderballs and the Pharmaceuticals. Big Daddy Silvani led the way for his team, rolling 74 pins over his average for the high game of the week of 211. With the help of Bud Morris’s third-high game of 196, the Pharms rolled the high team game of 1112. The Pharms also rolled for the third-high team series of 3001. Not much to say about the TBalls except that they showed up. Keith Clark and I appear to share the same illness, “Sucky Bowling.”

The big game of the week was between the Misfits and Louie’s Clippers. It appears that the Clips have been walking a tightrope in their wins lately with their rope finally snapping. The Clips tapped out this week in an 11-point loss to the Misfits. As a whole, the Misfits bowled over their average with the exception of Bruce Taplin. Stanley Blados, with his second-high series of 495, rolled 111 pins over his average. Stanley earned Bowler of the Week honors. Nicky Ryan rolled 74 pins over his average to help the cause. The Misfits had the second-high team game of 1076 along with the second-high team series of 3072. Robbie Brewer for the Clips rolled the third-high series of 486. Kevin Lechmanski came through once again for his team with the second-high game of 200 and high series of 556. It doesn’t do much good to have a good quarterback and a poor offensive line, if you catch my drift.

The Holy Rollers put the hammer down in their 11-point win against the struggling Legionnaires. For the Rollers Adam Hashagen rolled 81 pins over his series average. After apparently taking lessons from his brother Chip, Snips Parsons rolled 78 pins over his series average. Maybe Archer has Chip’s phone number since Keith and I are in dire need of lessons. The Rollers rolled for high team series of 3078 and third-high team game of 1075. After joking about Father Peter rubbing elbows with Roger Clements, it turns out that he really is taking steroids. Unfortunately it is to combat the side effects of Lyme disease that he recently contracted. After seeing the Father’s scores and speed of his ball, I don’t understand the hype over steroids.

Finishing the week in that dreaded late night Friday spot were the Dory Terminators and the Under Achievers. The Terms came away with an 8-point win. After rolling a 192, BJ Volenski turned into Cinderella with green card in hand to catch the ferry back to the mainland.





Week 9 men’s standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 62.0 37.0 .626

Holy Rollers 61.0 38.0 .616

Dory Terminators 59.5 39.5 .601

Pharmaceuticals 55.0 44.0 .556

Thunderballs 53.0 46.0 .535

Under Achievers 48.5 50.5 .490

Misfits 36.0 63.0 .364

Legionnaires 21.0 78.0 .212