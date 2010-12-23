Living Nativity returns to St. Gabe’s

“Nothing exciting ever happens in Bethlehem,” Eli the innkeeper says, but the audience at Friday’s opening of “This Night in Bethlehem: A Living Nativity” found something magical in the retelling of “the greatest story” and its return to St. Gabriel’s.

This was writer and Director Margaret Kestler’s fifth Living Nativity in seven years, an evolving production with new twists each year, and this one was no exception. Ms. Kestler was ably supported by Music Director Lisa Shaw and Creative Adviser John Kaasik. In fact, more than half of the musical numbers are original songs and arrangements by this creative trio — performed by them and other Island musicians including Cara Loriz, Tom Hashagen and Sarah Shepherd.

The audience first meets the cast of three dozen adult and student performers on the outskirts of Bethlehem — a quixotic mix of townspeople, angels and cherubs, bullying (and comic) guardsmen and the central players of the story.

First on the scene is the Angel Gabriel, played by Matthew Dunning, who, coached by cherubs, manages to find the words to tell Mary she’s the chosen one — and later to break the news to Joseph. Ariana Loriz is lovely as Mary with an ethereal voice, and Bryan Knipfing returns to the role of Joseph, at first skeptical, then accepting and finally a flustered father-to-be.

Playing to the audience and his two feisty daughters (Morgan McCarthy and Lisa Kaasik), Tom Lamothe (Eli the innkeeper) owns the part and, of course, finds room for Mary and Joseph at the inn in St. Gabe’s chapel, transformed with bales of hay, a manger and the Star of Bethlehem.

The audience gets caught up in some fine featured roles as well — Elia, the innkeeper’s wayward daughter, in an affecting performance by Michelle Card; Elizabeth (Sarah Shepherd) who comforts Mary; and the Prophet Isaiah, Jay Card, who doubles as a guard.

There’s humor in the production, too — witness Primus Pilatus, the poised (and lecherous) captain of the guards played by David Oliver, and his lock-step, rag-tag company of Corey Brewer, George Estrada, Karl Kaasik and Chris Mandato.

Adding gravitas were the three wise (and older) men — Tom Hashagen, Gene Shepherd and Tom Milton — who followed their own syncopated beat to the star, in an original song written by Mr. Hashagen.

The shepherds (Tyler Shepherd, David Shepherd, Quinn Hundgen and Tom Card) appeared in all three acts — most impressively tending their sheep (and two goats) on a hillside as the audience was hustled on its way to the inn by the soldiers.

And then there were those angels (Serina Kaasik, Evi Saunders, Julia Labrozzi, Elizabeth Dunning, Olivia Garrison, Julia Martin, Amelia Mulligan, Felicity Williams and Leila Mulligan) and their “understudies,” the cherubs (Lily Garrison, Lucia Mulligan, Lydia Shepherd and Mary Shepherd) — a heavenly host to be sure.

Although the angelic choir was an intrinsic part of all three acts, two memorable moments stood out for this audience member: When the angels appeared over the rise of the hill on our way to the inn, singing “Gloria in Excelsis” gloriously, and then, later, the cherubs searching in and among the “pews” of the inn for the newborn baby Jesus.

Over the years, casts in the Living Nativity have changed — cherubs have grown up to be angels — but the story endures and there could be no more perfect setting for it than the campus and chapel of St. Gabriel’s. Thanks are due to the willingness of the Passionist Fathers to open St. Gabe’s doors again to the community and to Ms. Kestler, her colleagues and cast who wove a rich and very human tapestry of that night in Bethlehem and gave it as a gift to this Island community.