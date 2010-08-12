Letters to the Editor, Week of December 9

Your input wanted

To the Editor:

Thank you for your efforts in getting people to understand that they do have a voice in this [i.e., “Follow the search for a new superintendent,” December 2 editorial].

As you said, this is a very important decision and we are very interested in what the community has to say.

My hope is that more people will get involved now rather than after a decision is made, and then be critical of the choice that was made.

MARK KANARVOGEL, SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL BOARD





On an IGA dormitory

To the Editor:

If the new IGA owners had not fired most of the locals who worked for George’s IGA and caused some of the others to quit because of how they were treated, they wouldn’t have to worry about a dormitory for foreign employees.

I also can’t find any law that states a foreign employee has to live within one mile of their workplace.

GENEROSA RUGGIERO, WOODSIDE AND SHELTER ISLAND





A cardless Christmas

To the Editor:

Merry Christmas, early (and Happy Hanukkah a little late) to my friends and neighbors on Shelter Island, because once again I’m not sending cards this year, the same as last year, with a few exceptions of course.

We decided last year that the money spent on all those cards and postage would be better spent in the form of an equivalent or greater donation to a favorite charity, in our case the Salvation Army.

When we made our holiday calls to the ones we normally sent cards to and explained why that wasn’t happening from now on, they all, without exception, applauded and many said that they would do the same “next year.”

The way I look at it, I really don’t like those yearly litanies of every friend’s family member’s bragging rights. They can tell me on the phone or in an email, if it’s important enough at the time.

Besides, nice as many cards still are, they can no longer compete with the ones of olden days. You quickly read them, put them aside until you display them, only to take them down and throw them away after the holidays are over. What a waste!

I would rather that money buy a gift or food for someone in need. That thought makes me feel much happier and warm inside than a greeting card. So, why not call or email your friends and send your card money to charity!

Wishing you all good health and happiness.

BARBARA ALLEN-LIEBLEIN, SHELTER ISLAND





Shelter Island proud

To the Editor:

I want to thank this community, specifically Ian Kanarvogel, the Kanarvogel clan, Carla Cadzin and the many volunteers, for making the Lt. Joe Theinert Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament the success that it was.

It was so special to celebrate and honor Joey in such a fun, exciting competition. While years away from the Shelter Island High School basketball court may not have improved my eye-hand coordination, they did improve my appreciation of the importance of community and I believe that this Island family is just about the finest example out there.

There have been many moments throughout these past six months in which I have been incredibly proud of my hometown, and this past Saturday was one of them.

Thank you to the many people on this Island of ours that make “coming home” not about walking through a front door, but walking onto a ferry boat. Let’s continue to work together as a group and carry on Joey’s incredible legacy.

MAGGIE REILLY, SIHS CLASS OF 2005





Thanksgiving thanks

To the Editor:

I would like to write and send my congratulations and thanks to the amazing Hallmans, Dana and Emily, for their superb Thanksgiving Dinner at the Presbyterian Church.

For those of us whose family are a long way away (mine are in Wisconsin, and, since I go for Christmas, I cannot cope with flying there twice in a month!) the dinner they organize and cook is the perfect answer.

It is all beautifully arranged, too, with pretty tables, congenial people, a very pleasant atmosphere and fabulous food. Everyone took the most extravagant desserts, too, which added to the gourmet look of that abundant table.

But the kudos goes to those behind the scenes — Dana and Emily. Who knows how long they were in that kitchen cooking turkeys, stuffing and all the rest of the main course. And thanks, too, to the charming volunteers who served the rest of us in style.

We all had a very good time. My thanks again and please keep doing what you are doing every Thanksgiving Day!

HILARY KING, SHELTER ISLAND