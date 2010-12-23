Letters to the Editor: Week of December 23, 2010

Closing a loss for all

To the Editor:

The closing of the Wish Rock Studio scheduled for next week is truly a loss for the community. Thankfully Peter and Sandy will continue to offer framing and related services at a later date in a location to be announced. Unfortunately, their closing might have been averted if more of us had shopped locally for the book we wanted, the gift of unique pottery and jewelry that we shopped for on-line or off-Island and the paintings and sculptures mostly done by local artists.

I personally am saddened by their need to close because over the last couple of years they have worked with me to raise funds for children in Burma suffering from HIV. They have generously reduced their commission by half and offered their framing materials and skills below costs. In addition they have provided their patrons the opportunity to buy quality original Burmese art at affordable prices.

Their generosity has made a difference in the lives of both the artists and the children of Burma. In addition, they provided a friendly, welcoming space where the work of local artists could be shown and appreciated by the community as well as visitors.

Thank you, Peter and Sandy, for always making those who entered your doors feel welcome. I look forward to your next venture and more “cartoons” that will give us the opportunity to laugh at ourselves and at times to think outside the box.

ELEANOR OAKLEY, SHELTER ISLAND





Response to critic

To the Editor:

The only thing that would make me happier than Peter Waldner continuing his weekly cartoon in the very same manner, is that he now focuses more on how his opponents from that “other political side” are typically deficient in the skills necessary to articulate their opposition, and often resort to personal attacks such as applauding his business shutting down.

This approach itself, albeit sad and pathetic, is quite humorous all the same and should provide enough fodder for many cartoons in the future.

WAYNE KING, SHELTER ISLAND





Letter a humbug

To the Editor:

In response to Ms. Eisen’s letter [December 16 Reporter]: If you knew Peter and Sandra Waldner, then you would have nothing bad to say about them. They have been good to every artist on the Island (and lots of non-artists, too) from kindergartners to senior citizens. Just ask the photographer Victor Friedman or anyone who participated in the Young Artist Show (as I did myself).

Just because you didn’t like one of Peter’s cartoons, you feel some reason to write a heartless letter while they are going through the hard times of their shop closing. Way to spread Christmas cheer.

Expect three ghosts at midnight.

QUINN HUNDGEN, 9TH GRADER, SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL





Revive letters policy

To the Editor:

Walter Schumann, founder and publisher of the Shelter Island Reporter, had an ironclad rule: no individual could be mentioned by name in a letter to the editor. If a letter writer refused to delete the name of an individual, the letter was not published.

The Reporter urgently needs to revive this policy. There is no excuse for allowing a vicious, personal attack, such as the letter printed last week, in a community newspaper.

LINDA G. HOLMES, SHELTER ISLAND

[While Mr. Schumann may have requested deletion of names from some letters, our review of Reporter archives indicates that this policy was not applied in every case. — Editor]





Letter out of place

To the Editor:

Barbara Eisen’s letter to the Editor [December 16] is absolutely appalling and most disturbing in its viciousness. If anything is out of place in the Reporter, it certainly is not Peter Waldner’s cartoons — which are always gentle and never mean — but that kind of gratuitous, hateful attack.

CHRISTINE PELLETIER, SHELTER ISLAND





An apology in order

To the Editor:

I am not in the custom of writing letters to the editor, neither do I relish attacks ad hominem — nor ad feminam, for that matter — which is why I will not stoop to the level of one of the Reporter’s readers who has now twice seen it fit (November 10 and December 16 issues) to give vent to her fury against one of our fellow Islanders.

But I would nonetheless like to remind the writer that taking delight in the misfortunes of others betrays deep moral poverty, no matter what ideological horizon one comes from.

“Schadenfreude” is the term commonly used to characterize such an ugly state of mind. It is abhorrent, and outbursts of malevolence of that sort have no place, it seems to me, whatever the reasons or circumstances motivating them may be, on the blessed Island we inhabit.

The damage is now done, and one is left to wonder what has become of common decency when even holiday goodwill is not sufficient to contain such venomous enmity. An apology would certainly be in order and most likely welcome by all. May it be forthcoming.

ROGER McKEON, SHELTER ISLAND





Waldner a favorite

To the Editor:

Whoever reads the Reporter first every Thursday, the first comment that my wife or I will usually make is “You’ve gotta look at Peter Waldner’s cartoon today.” They always add so much to the paper. They are to the point and full of humor, which is in short supply in the news these days. If anyone is offended by his cartoons, he or she need only turn to the next page without looking at it.

It should not make a difference which party one favors; we should be able to laugh at good humor.

Best wishes to Peter and Sandra. We will miss the gallery.

MARSHALL NUMARK, NORTH RAM ISLAND DRIVE





Cartoons insightful

To the Editor:

I don’t care what your politics are, but the slamming of Peter Waldner was really obnoxious. You can disagree with his more political cartoons, but they are insightful, very well drawn and really funny, which is the point.

Most of his cartoons are more about our everyday foibles and not especially political. And actually, you do have to be both smart and talented to do the kind of commentary and cartoons that he does.

STEPHANIE LEBOWITZ, SHELTER ISLAND





Wishing Waldners well

To the Editor:

Peter Waldner is a political cartoonist and therefore open to political comment. But to conflate his views with the spirit of Wish Rock Studio suggests that Ms. Eisen has never been inside to see the work of the mostly Shelter Island (and often struggling) artists that Peter and Sandy have displayed over the years.

One of Peter’s own landscape paintings — a winter beach scene at sunset — hangs prominently in our home and reveals Shelter Island at its most serene, as many of us know it.

We are dismayed that Peter and Sandy were not able to keep their business going in this economy. We wish them well and we hope that Ms. Eisen is able to experience the spirit of loving kindness that supposedly characterizes the season.

LOIS MORRIS AND ROBERT LIPSYTE, WEST NECK





Good will wanting

To the Editor:

Shame on you Barbara Eisen for being so mean and wishing ill-will towards Mr. Peter Waldner. It’s bad enough to be in a position to have to close your business but to have someone actually write a letter and be happy about this especially during this holiday season is just mean.

Whatever happened to “Peace on earth, good will towards men”? You should be ashamed of yourself.

MARY ELLEN MCGAYHEY, SHELTER ISLAND





Sensitivity award?

To the Editor:

I am proposing the Reporter institute an annual “Your View Sensitivity Award.” Barbara Eisen’s December 16 Grinch letter would be eligible.

JOSEPH MURPHY, SILVER BEACH





Going over the line

To the Editor:

This is in response to the cartoon critic, Ms. Eisen, whose letter appeared in the December 16 edition of the Reporter.

What would possess you to take such delight in knowing that Peter Waldner was closing his art gallery? If it is because of his political cartoons, which do not reflect your beliefs, then say so. But to wish economic harm on this gentleman whom you obviously don’t know, that is going over the line in our opinion. Have you no heart?

By the way, political cartoons are a form of freedom of speech.

Lighten up and get a life.

MOLLIE AND ROBERT STRUGATS, SHELTER ISLAND





Ill-tempered letter

To the Editor:

I don’t always agree with Peter Waldner’s point of view, but I find his take on domestic affairs and Shelter Island lifestyles very insightful and often hilarious.

His occasional “political” cartoons trouble me a lot less than the excessively ill-tempered request by Barbara Eisen for what would be in effect a form of censorship on your part. Stand fast, Shelter Island Reporter!

MEL MENDELSSOHN, SHELTER ISLAND





Unacceptable to print

To the Editor:

I normally do not send mail to the Reporter unless it’s to support our artistic endeavors (The Wizard of Oz for example) but in the last issue I was truly shocked at the poisonous letter I saw printed and simply have to respond.

How can anyone in today’s world rejoice in the suffering of others. I’m aware of freedom of the press having done many shows on the subject, but the press has an obligation themselves to be aware of what they print and determine its acceptability. Spare me the cries of censorship.

The loss of Wish Rock Studio is a sorry moment in our history. It will be sorely missed. It was a haven of good art, books, etc. Peter and Sandra added a touch of art and humanity to our growing community. It was home grown and what Shelter Island represents. It should have been supported by us.

As an artist and part of the growing arts community I can say Peter’s talents are wonderful. His paintings, drawings and other works give such pleasure to so many and believe me, being an artist today is no easy matter. I want Peter and Sandra to know they will be sorely missed. We all wish them well in their future endeavors.

BOB MARKELL, SHELTER ISLAND





Closing sad, sad, sad

To the Editor:

It is indeed unfortunate that Ms. Eisen finds happiness in peculiar ways, as nothing made me sadder than to hear Peter was closing Wish Rock Studio. As for his cartoons, sometimes he leans a little too far to the left, and then sometimes he leans a little too far to the right, but there is a talent there that not too many people possess.

I do not think Ms. Eisen ever visited Wish Rock, it was one of the jewels of the Heights. So many of our local artists displayed their work, our authors’ books were for sale, most of them signed by the author. Sandy did a terrific job framing old and new paintings, prints, photos — whatever you needed. And this woman is happy to see this business close!

Making such disparaging remarks in letters to this newspaper is sad, sad, sad.

GEORGIANA KETCHAM, SHELTER ISLAND





Letter a low blow

To the Editor:

It seems a shame to bring attention to Barbara Eisens’s letter but perhaps she needs a bit of a nudge in her judgement area, for she made a very poor choice to pick on a much loved couple and their business.

Attack the politics and all is fair, but to attack the business that has brought support to Shelter Island artists of all ages and talents and has provided a meeting space for so many of us who revel in and love the company of the proprietors was indeed a low blow, a dark and insensitive missive from someone who is clearly not thinking of how damaging words can be.

JEAN LAWLESS, SHELTER ISLAND





A heartwarming play

To the Editor:

I want to thank all the people who were involved in the play, “This Night in Bethlehem,” which was performed at St. Gabriel’s. The cast, crew and all involved were just amazing; the story speaks for itself, “the greatest story ever told.”

During this time when we all feel harried and running to get ready for the holidays, I found a sense of peace and meaning to Christmas. Again, thank you for a wonderful performance and for warming my heart and lifting my spirits.

LOUISE POLESHUK, SHELTER ISLAND





Thanks and blessings

To the Editor:

With great joy and gratitude I write this letter to thank all of the truly special people who were involved with the Living Nativity, “This Night in Bethlehem.” Beginning with Margaret Kestler who wrote and directed this play, your talent, generosity and commitment to giving our youth an opportunity to shine in the theater spotlight is a priceless gift. Your amazing story of the birth of Jesus Christ will not be forgotten.

Thank you to Lisa Shaw, music director, who gave her time and talents, and also showed her love for her craft and for the students, making them feel special at every performance. To John Kaasik and Karl Kaasik, creative advisors for the play — your creativity and knowledge contributed to the success of this show. The original music written and composed by Margaret, Lisa, John and Tom Hashagen added so much to the “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”

To Judy Card, Cara Loriz, Debbie Shepherd, Betsy Martin, Anna Salsado, Kerri Bona, Lisa Gilpin, John Olinkiewicz, Anu Kaasik, Eleanor Labrozzi, Bob Andrew, Reeve Andrew, Howard Johansen, Kate Cunningham, Karl Kaasik and George Estrada, this show would not have happened without your help in lighting, hair and make-up, playing music, videotaping, photography, and putting the set together. All of these things are necessary to produce this night of miracles.

And to the cast: Matthew Dunning, who played Gabriel, an angel to behold — you were the messenger from God who started our salvation. And to all the angels and townswomen — Serina Kaasik, Evi Saunders, Olivia Garrison, Julia Martin, Julia Labrozzi, Amelia Mulligan, Felicity Williams, Leila Mulligan — you were the shining light and spirit at each performance. To the Cherubs — Lily Garrison, Lucia Mulligan, Lydia Shepherd and Mary Shepherd -— you won our hearts as God’s littlest angels.

To the Shepherds/Gamblers — Tom Card, Luke Gilpin, Quinn Hundgen, Tyler Shepherd, David Shepherd and Nicholas Labrozzi— our poor shepherds boys made our lives richer by their performances.

To Tom LaMothe, our innkeeper Eli, and Morgan McCarthy and Lisa Kaasik, as daughters Jerusabet and Sharizeb, your family showed that we too can forgive and be forgiven. To Michelle Card, Elia the Harlot, who came back from college to be in this show, your beauty and voice brought so much to this year’s performances. To Jay Card Jr. — your Isaiah performance was so moving and left no one untouched by your words of wisdom. To Sarah Shepherd as Elizabeth, the song “Mary Did you Know” moved us to tears.

To our Guards: Captain Primus Pilatus, David Oliver, your performance was stellar, going from hard-hearted to feeling the love of Jesus Christ. Corey Brewer you were amusing to everyone as Centurion Cornelius Etceteras. You showed that life can be funny. To guards Jay, George and Karl, your humor won smiles at every performance.

To Ariana Loriz, your voice is a gift to all who witnessed your performance as Mary. Your innocence and beauty showed a true picture of who the mother of Jesus Christ really was. To Bryan Knipfing, coming back to play Joseph because you love the kids on Shelter Island made me so proud of you. Your heart and soul were in every word.

To Tom Hashagen, Gene Shepherd Jr., and Tom Milton, our three kings — you were an inspiration to all who truly believe that we are here on earth to do good and to follow our hearts.

Thank you to Dana Foster, April Rochetta and her wonderful animals, Faith, Patches and Hosanna, also a part of the holy story.

Thank you to the Passionists Fathers and Father Bob for allowing us to re-open St. Gabriel’s and to Bob Marcello for his assistance.

A huge thank you to Maureen Johnston for her time and energy to this play and thank you to Angela Corbett, Cathy Driscoll, Mary Faith Healey and Shirley Ferrer and all the people who baked cookies and helped with clean-up.

A special thank you to all of our sponsors. Star of Bethlehem: M.E. Dr. Frank and Liam Adipietro, Elaine and Patrick Clifford; Three King Sponsors: John and Colette Roe, Prime Care Services, Jack Monaghan, Risk Management Planning Group; Angel: Laura Tuthill; Shepherd: Clara Uranich Martini, Dell Dalton, Francis Kestler, Mark Frantz; Manger: Art and Amber Williams, Phyllis Wallace, Betty and Walter Fogarty, Miscellaneous Men, Peter and Claire DeSanctis, Elizabeth Williams Auricchio PhD, Mary Lou Putignano, Mary Faith Healey, Mike and Cara Loriz, Chuck and Linda Kraus.

God bless all of you. Merry Christmas and many blessings in the new year.

THERESA ANDREW, OUR LADY OF THE ISLE





Thanks for the help

To the Editor:

I would like to thank everyone on Shelter Island who helped my family and me get through a very hard time. This is what makes Shelter Island so special, besides the fact that it is such a beautiful island to call home. I can’t thank you all enough. I feel very lucky to live here.

JOSEPH NAPOLITANO, SHELTER ISLAND