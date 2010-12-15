Letters to the Editor: Week of December 16

Water war response

To the Editor:

A few clarifications are needed to Karl Grossman’s column entitled “Southold wins battle over water authority but the war is not over” (December 2), which leaves the reader with the impression that the Suffolk County Water Authority acted arrogantly in its effort to bring public water to the Browns Hills community in Orient.

The mission of the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) is to bring clean, safe, constantly-tested drinking water to communities that need it. The Browns Hills community, with one of the most contaminated water supplies on Long Island, certainly qualified. In fact, residents of the community asked us to operate their system to address this problem in 1996, which we did via the installation of a filtration system that we provided to Browns Hills homeowners at a fraction of what it cost us to maintain.

Earlier this year, with the strong support of the state Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation, and with the promise of federal funds to pay for the project, we endeavored to finish the job by extending water mains to the community, thereby ensuring a permanent connection to safe drinking water and an adequate water supply for fire protection. The Town of Southold refused to grant us a permit to complete the project and the Authority chose not to litigate against the town.

There was no ulterior motive, no desire to flex muscle, no desire to act undemocratically; we acted to bring clean, reliable drinking water to those who need it, plain and simple.

Finally, as to the references to an individual from the Authority’s ancient history, we are a long, long way away, chronologically and otherwise, from those days. And respectfully, we feel we’ve shown more than “hopeful signs” in changing the way in which we do business.

We have eliminated perks, made our actions transparent and improved both our hiring practices and procurement policies to further embrace competition and a level playing field.

We have spearheaded the preservation of 100,000 acres in the Central Pine Barrens for future water supplies; taken over nearly all of the old and failing water systems in Suffolk and lowered rates in nearly every instance; extended water mains to people with failing and contaminated private wells; established one of the best drinking water testing laboratories in the country; and done all of this while maintaining rates that are less than half of many other metropolitan area water agencies and while improving our bond rating to one of the best levels possible.

So to answer the rhetorical question posed in the column, we feel the future holds great promise for those we’re entrusted to serve.

TIM MOTZ, SCWA DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS, GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS & EFFICIENCY MANAGEMENT





A deer mitigation plan

To the Editor:

This Island, as well as the rest of Suffolk County, must do something about the amount of deer running about. And I’m not talking about the 4-poster thing or only killing the females, both of which are cruel or a waste of time.

It may sound crazy, but I do believe transporting the majority of the deer population somewhere upstate may solve a good deal of the problems concerning the deer when it comes to automobile collisions. With the use of tranquilizer guns, they would then be immobilized and could then be air-lifted somewhere where there is plenty of room for them to run with much less of a chance of coming in contact with motor vehicles. Of course food and other environmental conditions would have to be taken into consideration, but I believe it’s an idea worth considering.

A while back I met a man who’s an experienced hunter as well as a fisherman. He informed me that doing such a thing might create problems due to the fact that such deer in question carry diseases (Lyme), making them unwelcome in other parts of the state. This may be a major hindrance in the transport of the deer, as I’m quite sure in other territories such diseases may cause problems when one considers the size of the deer herd in proportion to the size of the community they potentially will inhabit.

Another factor might be people here on the East End who consider the deer pets or part of the scenery. One man I work with moved to the East End just to be out in the country. He considers the deer part of the scenery. He doesn’t own a car and fortunately someone gives him a ride to work.

I, on the other hand, spend an hour commuting to work and an hour coming home. Every time I smack into a deer (luckily it’s only happened twice) it costs me a lot of money. I have insurance of course, but I still have to pay the deductible and if it’s a busy weekend night during the summer and I can’t make it to work I lose just as much money, if not more, from missing a night on the job.

Maybe moving them somewhere else is an idea already thought of, but I sure wish it would become a reality.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND





Cartoon critic, again

To the Editor:

The only thing that would make me happier than Peter Waldner closing down his gallery would be Peter Waldner discontinuing his one-sided politcial [sic] “cartoons” in The Reporter.

BARBARA EISEN, SHELTER ISLAND